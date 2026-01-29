Oats Rava Dhokla, A Super Easy Healthy Breakfast Recipe For Busy Days

Oats rava dhokla fits easily into modern breakfast routines where time is limited, but nutrition still matters. Prepared by combining oats with rava and steaming the batter, this dish follows the familiar dhokla method while using ingredients that suit today’s health-focused kitchens. Its soft texture and mild taste make it suitable for both adults and children. Rava Dhokla (Freepik)

Oats, the main ingredient, have gained popularity in Indian homes over the last few decades as a reliable source of dietary fibre and plant protein. Traditionally used in porridges and flatbreads in many cultures, oats adapt well to Indian recipes like dhokla because they absorb flavours easily and digest slowly. So it keeps your energy levels steady through the morning.

Dhokla is originally from Gujarat, where people love to enjoy fermented and steamed food as they are light and filling as part of their everyday diet. This version of Dhokal, where oats are the base is originated to reduce the heaviness, and is steamed to avoid excess oil. Making this variation perfect for weight loss and people with digestive issues.

Oats rava dhokla supports gut health, helps manage hunger, and provides sustained energy. The combination of complex carbohydrates and protein works well for busy days, school mornings, or work-from-home schedules. It reflects how traditional cooking methods can evolve with simple ingredient changes while staying practical, familiar, and easy to prepare at home.

How To Make Oats Rava Dhokla For Quick, Nourishing Mornings Oats rava dhokla is a smart breakfast choice for busy days when you want something light yet filling. Made by steaming oats and semolina, this recipe brings together familiar Indian flavours with modern nutrition, offering steady energy without heaviness. It suits early mornings and packed schedules perfectly.

Ingredients (Serves 2–3) Oats (quick or rolled, powdered) – 1 cup

Rava (semolina) – ½ cup

Thick curd – ¾ cup

Water – ½ cup (adjust as needed)

Ginger paste – 1 teaspoon

Green chilli paste – ½ teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Fruit salt (eno) – 1 teaspoon For tempering Oil – 1 tablespoon

Mustard seeds – 1 teaspoon

Curry leaves – 8–10

Sesame seeds – 1 teaspoon

Water – 2 tablespoons Instructions Dry roast oats lightly, cool, and grind into a coarse powder. In a bowl, mix oats powder, rava, curd, water, salt, ginger, and chilli. Rest 10 minutes. Grease a steamer plate and preheat the steamer. Add fruit salt to the batter, mix gently, and pour into the plate. Steam on medium heat for 12–15 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean. Heat oil for tempering, add mustard seeds, sesame seeds, and curry leaves. Add water, pour tempering over the dhokla, cut into pieces, and serve warm. FAQs Is oats rava dhokla suitable for daily breakfast? Yes, it is light, steamed, and fibre-rich, making it suitable for a regular breakfast without feeling heavy.

2. Can oats rava dhokla help with weight management?

The combination of oats and steaming keeps calories moderate while supporting fullness and controlled portions.

3. Can this dhokla be prepared in advance?

Yes, it can be steamed earlier and lightly reheated, making it practical for busy weekday mornings.