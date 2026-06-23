Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares delicious, savoury boondi ki sabzi recipe: See step-by-step preparation

While boondi is more popular as a dessert, it is also often enjoyed as a savoury snack. But celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor takes it a step further by turning it into a sabzi, to be enjoyed as a vegetarian main course.

Sanjeev Kapoor's boondi ki sabzi recipe can be prepared in minutes. (sanjeevkapoor.com)

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The signature boondi ki sabzi recipe that the chef shared on his blog is very easy to prepare, requiring a preptime of approximately five minutes and a cooking time of around 10 to 15 minutes. The quantities of ingredients listed here are sufficient to serve four.

Detailed instructions to make the dish are presented as follows.

Ingredients for boondi ki sabzi

200 grams salted boondi

3 spring onions with greens

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds (jeera)

1½ teaspoons asafoetida (hing)

1½ teaspoons turmeric powder (haldi)

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1½ teaspoons coriander powder (dhaniya)

Salt to taste

2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

Fresh coriander sprig for garnish

Method of preparation

First, chop spring onion bulbs and greens finely, and keep them aside. Next, heat oil in a non-stick kadai. To it, add cumin seeds and once the seeds start to change colour, add asafoetida (hing), spring onion bulbs and greens. Mix and sauté the ingredients for two to three minutes. Then add turmeric powder, red chilli powder and coriander powder to the kadai and mix well. After the masala has been well mixed and cooked, add the salted boondi and some more salt to taste. Mix them well. As the boondi gets cooked, add coriander leaves to the kadai and mix well. Add two to three tablespoons of water as well, then mix and cook for three to four minutes. After cooking is complete, transfer the dish into a serving bowl, garnish with a coriander sprig and serve hot.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

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{{^usCountry}} Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. As a chef, Sanjeev Kapoor became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted on television in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels and opened restaurants across the globe. In 2017, Sanjeev Kapoor was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. He makes occasional guest appearances on MasterChef India as a judge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. As a chef, Sanjeev Kapoor became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted on television in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels and opened restaurants across the globe. In 2017, Sanjeev Kapoor was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. He makes occasional guest appearances on MasterChef India as a judge. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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