Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares how to make indulgent malai mushrooms in air fryer: See step-by-step preparation

When we have mushrooms at home, we often look for a recipe that is both indulgent and comforting. And celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s malai mushroom manages to strike just the right balance between the two. It is cooked in an air fryer and needs approximately 15 minutes of prep time and 20 minutes of cooking time to make from scratch.

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The detailed steps to prepare the savoury fusion snack are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for malai mushrooms 12-16 button mushrooms

½ cup grated processed cheese

½ cup hung yoghurt

1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic-green chilli paste

¼ teaspoon white pepper powder

¼ teaspoon green cardamom powder

¼ teaspoon garam masala powder

½ lemon

Salt to taste

½ cup fresh cream + to drizzle

Oil for spraying

Melted butter for basting

Chaat masala to sprinkle

Micro greens for garnish

Green chutney for serving Method of preparation Preheat the air fryer to 200°C. In a large bowl, take processed cheese and mash well. Add to the bowl hung yoghurt, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, white pepper powder, green cardamom powder and garam masala powder. Squeeze half a lemon into the bowl, add salt and mix well. Then, add fresh cream into the bowl and mix well once again. Now add in the whole button mushrooms and mix well till they are all covered. Line the air fryer basket with aluminium foil and spray oil over the foil. Arrange the marinated mushrooms on the foil, attach the basket to the air fryer and air-fry for 10 to 15 minutes. Detach the basket from the air fryer, and baste the mushrooms with melted butter. Transfer onto a serving plate, drizzle fresh cream, sprinkle chaat masala, garnish with microgreens and serve hot with green chutney. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for malai mushrooms 12-16 button mushrooms

½ cup grated processed cheese

½ cup hung yoghurt

1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic-green chilli paste

¼ teaspoon white pepper powder

¼ teaspoon green cardamom powder

¼ teaspoon garam masala powder

½ lemon

Salt to taste

½ cup fresh cream + to drizzle

Oil for spraying

Melted butter for basting

Chaat masala to sprinkle

Micro greens for garnish

Green chutney for serving Method of preparation Preheat the air fryer to 200°C. In a large bowl, take processed cheese and mash well. Add to the bowl hung yoghurt, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, white pepper powder, green cardamom powder and garam masala powder. Squeeze half a lemon into the bowl, add salt and mix well. Then, add fresh cream into the bowl and mix well once again. Now add in the whole button mushrooms and mix well till they are all covered. Line the air fryer basket with aluminium foil and spray oil over the foil. Arrange the marinated mushrooms on the foil, attach the basket to the air fryer and air-fry for 10 to 15 minutes. Detach the basket from the air fryer, and baste the mushrooms with melted butter. Transfer onto a serving plate, drizzle fresh cream, sprinkle chaat masala, garnish with microgreens and serve hot with green chutney. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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