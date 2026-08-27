Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares how to make sugar-free multigrain crackers at home: See step-by-step preparation

Multigrain crackers were once popularly considered a healthy snack. However, recent discussions on the ingredients being used in packaged foods and the ill effects of ultra-processed foods in general have led people to doubt whether they can still be considered the same.

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However, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor offers a solution to the predicament, sharing his easy recipe for multigrain crackers that can be prepared at home. It uses very few ingredients and no added sugar or preservatives, making it a healthy snacking option for children and adults alike.

The recipe requires a prep time of approximately 25 minutes and a cooking time of another 15 minutes. The detailed steps to prepare the crackers are presented as follows.

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The multigrain crackers are made in an air-fryer.

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for multigrain crackers 1½ cups finger millet (ragi) flour

½ cup sorghum (jowar) flour

1½ cups pearl millet (bajra) flour

Salt to taste

1½ teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

½ teaspoon crushed black peppercorns

4 tablespoons ghee

White sesame seeds to sprinkle

Olive oil to spray Method of preparation Take finger millet flour in a bowl, add sorghum flour, pearl millet flour, salt, carom seeds, crushed black peppercorns and ghee and mix well. Add half a cup of water and knead into a stiff dough. Cover with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for 10 to 15 minutes. Press the dough between two parchment papers, sprinkle some white sesame seeds on top and roll into a thin sheet. Cut into squares or rectangles. Preheat the air fryer to 180°C. Spray some olive oil in the basket, arrange the prepared crackers in it, attach the basket to the air fryer and air fry for 10 minutes. Detach the crackers from the basket and allow the crackers to cool down to room temperature. Arrange the crackers on a serving platter and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for multigrain crackers 1½ cups finger millet (ragi) flour

½ cup sorghum (jowar) flour

1½ cups pearl millet (bajra) flour

Salt to taste

1½ teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

½ teaspoon crushed black peppercorns

4 tablespoons ghee

White sesame seeds to sprinkle

Olive oil to spray Method of preparation Take finger millet flour in a bowl, add sorghum flour, pearl millet flour, salt, carom seeds, crushed black peppercorns and ghee and mix well. Add half a cup of water and knead into a stiff dough. Cover with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for 10 to 15 minutes. Press the dough between two parchment papers, sprinkle some white sesame seeds on top and roll into a thin sheet. Cut into squares or rectangles. Preheat the air fryer to 180°C. Spray some olive oil in the basket, arrange the prepared crackers in it, attach the basket to the air fryer and air fry for 10 minutes. Detach the crackers from the basket and allow the crackers to cool down to room temperature. Arrange the crackers on a serving platter and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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