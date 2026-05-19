Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares Konkan summer favourite futi kadi recipe, which he says is ‘made for Indian summers’

A glass of something cool, tangy and soothing often defines Indian summers, especially in coastal regions where age-old drinks continue to be a part of everyday meals. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, in his May 19 Instagram post, shared the recipe for futi kadi, bringing attention to this humble yet beloved drink that has been enjoyed across generations. (Also read: Love spicy food? Chef Kunal Kapur’s mushroom ghee roast deserves a spot on your menu )

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares a refreshing Futi Kadi recipe for hot summer days. (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Futi kadi has been a Konkan summer favourite for generations. Slightly tangy, deeply refreshing and the kind of drink that feels made for Indian summer,” Chef Sanjeev wrote in the caption. Check out full video here.

Let’s take a look at his recipe:

Ingredients:

15-20 kokum petals

2-3 green chillies, chopped

2-3 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

1 tbsp sugar

Salt to taste

2 tsps ghee

1 tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp asafoetida (hing)

Sanjeev Kapoor presents Uti Kadi, a cooling summer drink made from kokum petals and spices. (Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Method:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Take kokum petals in a bowl. Add 3 cups water and set aside for 35-40 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Take kokum petals in a bowl. Add 3 cups water and set aside for 35-40 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 2. Strain the mixture through a fine strainer. Add green chillies, coriander, sugar and salt and mix well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Strain the mixture through a fine strainer. Add green chillies, coriander, sugar and salt and mix well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Heat ghee in a shallow nonstick pan. Add mustard seeds and once they start to splutter, add asafoetida and mix well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Heat ghee in a shallow nonstick pan. Add mustard seeds and once they start to splutter, add asafoetida and mix well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Add this tempering to the kokum mixture and mix well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Add this tempering to the kokum mixture and mix well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Pour into individual serving glasses and serve. Health benefits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Pour into individual serving glasses and serve. Health benefits {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Futi Kadi is not just a refreshing summer drink but also offers several health benefits, especially in hot and humid weather. Made with simple, traditional ingredients, it helps keep the body cool and supports hydration, which is essential during peak summer months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Futi Kadi is not just a refreshing summer drink but also offers several health benefits, especially in hot and humid weather. Made with simple, traditional ingredients, it helps keep the body cool and supports hydration, which is essential during peak summer months. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Its light, tangy profile can aid digestion and may help stimulate appetite, making it a soothing addition to meals. As a naturally cooling beverage, it is often preferred in coastal regions to prevent heat-related discomfort and provide quick relief from fatigue caused by high temperatures.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Sanjeev Kapoor is a well-known Indian chef, television host, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He started his career in the hospitality industry in 1984 after earning a Diploma in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition in Pusa, New Delhi.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON