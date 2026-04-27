Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares pani puri sorbet recipe: A refreshing take on the classic snack for the summer
Sanjeev Kapoor's fusion snack is the perfect chilled indulgence for the summer season. Read the step-by-step preparation.
In the scorching summer heat, nothing hits better than a chilled, refreshing dessert. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares the recipe for one that reimagines the popular street food, pani puri, allowing us to taste the best of both worlds in one bite. The fusion snack recipe, as presented in the article, serves four. The detailed steps are as follows.
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Ingredients for pani puri sorbet
- 1 cup fresh coriander leaves
- 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves
- 2-3 green chillies chopped
- Salt to taste
- 1½ teaspoon black salt (kala namak)
- 1½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon chaat masala
- 1 tablespoon lemon
- 16-20 tartlets
- Fresh coriander sprigs for garnish
For stuffing
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 3/4 teaspoon red chilli powder
- 1/2 cup ready-made ragda
- 1½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- 1½ teaspoon chaat masala
- Salt to taste
Method of preparation
- Put coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies, salt, black salt, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, lemon juice and 1/2 cup water in a blender jar and blend till smooth.
- Strain the mixture into a large bowl, pressing the residue to extract all the flavours. Add a cup of water and mix well. Pour the mixture into an ice cube mould and freeze till set.
- To make the stuffing, heat oil in a non-stick pan, add red chilli powder and ragda and mix well.
- Add roasted cumin powder and chaat masala and mix well. Add salt, mix and take the pan off the heat. Set aside to cool down to room temperature.
- Once the flavoured water has set completely, take the mould out of the freezer, de-mould the cubes into a blender jar and blend.
- Arrange tartlet shells on a serving plate, put small portions of stuffing into each and top them with some sorbet.
- Garnish each shell with a coriander sprig and serve immediately.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.{{/usCountry}}
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.{{/usCountry}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only.{{/usCountry}}
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