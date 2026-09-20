Chef Sanjeev Kapoor turns kitchen waste into flavour bomb with his turai ke chilke ki chutney recipe

If you ever wanted to be more sustainable and waste less food in the kitchen, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s turai ke chilke ki chutney is the perfect recipe to try.

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In his blog, the chef describes the dish, stating, “Peels of ridge gourd are lightly cooked in coconut oil and then ground with coconut and some basic masalas to a fresh and aromatic chutney. It is then tempered lightly. In spite of being simple, this chutney is very versatile, for you can serve it with roti, rice or some other snack.”

The dish can be prepared from scratch in approximately 30 minutes. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

Ingredients for turai ke chilke ki chutney

1 large ridge gourd (turai)

2 tablespoons coconut oil

¾ cup scraped fresh coconut

¼ cup fresh coriander leaves

1 inch ginger, roughly chopped

2-3 garlic cloves

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon split skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal)

1 teaspoon split Bengal gram (chana dal)

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

¼ teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

8-10 curry leaves

2 dried red chillies, broken

Method of preparation

Peel the ridge gourd and use the gourd in some other dish. Transfer the peels into a bowl, add water and wash them thoroughly. Drain well. Heat one tablespoon of coconut oil in a non-stick kadai, add ridge gourd peels and sauté for five to six minutes on medium heat or till they turn crisp. Take the pan off the heat and set it aside. Take the coconut in a grinder jar, add coriander leaves, ginger, garlic, cooked ridge gourd peels, salt, and one cup of water, and grind to a fine mixture. Transfer into a serving bowl. Heat one tablespoon of coconut oil in a shallow non-stick pan, add split skinless black gram and split Bengal gram, mix and sauté till golden brown. Add mustard seeds and once they start to splutter, add asafoetida, curry leaves and dried red chillies and mix well. Pour this tempering over the ground mixture and serve.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

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{{^usCountry}} Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. {{/usCountry}}

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