Classic Dahi Bhalla and Dahi Vada Recipes for Holi: Perfect Yoghurt and Lentil Combo for Your Guests

A plate of soft vada covered in creamy yoghurt can instantly brighten a Holi lunch or dinner. Classic dahi bhalla and dahi vada recipes bring together airy urad dal vadas and smooth, whisked curd topped with spices and chutneys. The contrast of soft, tangy, and mildly spiced flavours makes this dish a festive favourite. Classic Dahi Bhalla (Freepik)

Dahi bhalla is prepared using soaked and ground urad dal, which is naturally rich in plant-based protein and iron. Proper whisking of the batter helps create light and fluffy vadas. After frying, the vadas are soaked in water to keep them soft before being layered with fresh yoghurt. Curd adds probiotics that support digestion, especially helpful during festive meals.

Dahi vada recipe for Holi often includes a sprinkle of roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, and chopped coriander for extra flavour. The yoghurt base provides calcium and protein, while lentils contribute fibre and sustained energy. Each bite feels balanced and refreshing.

Dahi bhalla and dahi vada remain an all-time favourite Holi snack, offering flavour, texture, and nourishment in one satisfying dish for guests of all ages.

Ingredients 1 cup urad dal (soaked 6 hours)

1 tsp grated ginger

½ tsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

2 cups thick curd (whisked smooth)

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp chopped coriander

2 tbsp mint-coriander chutney

1 tbsp date and tamarind chutney (naturally sweetened)

Oil for frying Instructions Drain the soaked urad dal and grind it into a smooth batter with minimal water. Whisk the batter well to make it light and airy. Add ginger, cumin seeds, and salt. Heat the oil and shape small dumplings into medium-hot oil. Fry until golden. Remove and soak in warm water for 10 minutes. Gently squeeze excess water and place on a serving plate. Spread the whisked curd evenly over bhallas. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder and chilli powder. Add mint chutney and date-tamarind chutney. Garnish with coriander and serve fresh. Soft Dahi Vada Soft dahi vada offers a similar yoghurt and lentil pairing with a slightly smoother texture. Made with urad dal and topped with seasoned curd, this Holi recipe delivers protein, calcium, and balanced flavours that suit festive gatherings and family celebrations.

Ingredients 1 cup urad dal (soaked 6 hours)

½ tsp black pepper powder

Salt to taste

2 cups thick curd (whisked)

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp chaat masala

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp pomegranate seeds

2 tbsp mint chutney

Oil for frying Instructions Grind soaked urad dal into a smooth batter with little water. Whisk thoroughly to incorporate air and add black pepper and salt. Heat oil and drop small spoonfuls into medium-hot oil and fry until lightly golden. Remove and soak in warm water for 10 minutes. Squeeze gently and place in a serving bowl. Pour the whisked curd over the vadas to cover completely. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder and chaat masala. Add mint chutney and garnish with coriander and pomegranate seeds. Serve chilled or at room temperature for best flavour and texture. FAQs What is the difference between dahi bhalla and dahi vada? Dahi bhalla and dahi vada are similar lentil dumpling dishes. Bhalla is often softer and may include fillings, while vada is slightly firmer with simple seasoning and yoghurt topping.

2. How to make soft and fluffy dahi vada for Holi?

Whisk the urad dal batter well to incorporate air, and soak fried vadas in warm water before adding curd to keep them soft.

3. Can dahi bhalla be prepared in advance for Holi parties?

Yes, vadas can be fried and soaked earlier. Add fresh whisked curd and toppings just before serving for the best taste and texture.