Coffee is getting a fruity makeover: Fruit-infused coffee brings fresh flavours to your brew; 2 recipes to try at home

Your favourite beverage just got a flavour glow-up. Fruit-infused coffee is winning hearts and levelling up coffee from basic to bougie. While you may already be familiar with fruity notes in the coffee, they are often syrup-based. This is where fruit-infused coffee steps in, using real fruit in the brewing process. The rich notes of coffee are being paired with fresh, tropical fruit like oranges. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, chef Dheeraj Mathur, cluster executive chef at Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, Delhi NCR, unpacked the latest beverage trend of fruit-infused coffee. For those who enjoy a good brew, there is growing openness to flavour profiles that go beyond regular coffee notes. This coffee trend also highlights the potential for beverage innovation in culinary arts through the technique of fruit fermentation, as pointed out by Chef Dheeraj.

Sharing a basic lowdown on the trend and what it really means, Chef Dheeraj said, “In India, fruit-infused coffee is a rising trend, especially among those who drink speciality coffee. The trend focuses on infusing coffee beans with fruits and more exotic and natural ingredients to make different flavour representations. Recently, however, attention has focused on the next critical step: how coffee cherries are processed after they are picked from the shrubs. Out goes the traditional process, and in comes a futuristic experiment known as fruit co-fermentation.”

What is the process of making fruit-infused coffee?

Fruit-infused coffee is organic and does not involve adding flavoured fruit syrups to the coffee. Instead, real fruit bits are added during the brewing process. (Shutterstock)

Fruit-flavoured coffee is different as it is more organic, because it involves real fruit slices in the brewing process, rather than fruit-flavoured syrup. This makes the flavour notes much more authentic.

Chef Dheeraj explained the process of fruit co-fermentation, which is used to prepare fruit-infused coffee, and it has no place for any artificial fruit syrups. Clarifying more about the brewing process, he said, “Fruit co-fermentation is a thorough process performed with freshly picked coffee cherries and fresh fruits. Therefore, it has nothing to do with artificially flavoured coffees that are roasted and then poured with syrups or oils. Instead, the actual effort begins immediately after the cherries are collected.”

Further describing the process of fruit fermentation, he continued, “Harvested fruit is transferred to sealed chambers that either keep all oxygen out or allow some in. Once inside, producers add slices of pineapple, peach, citrus, or other desired fruit. As the hours pass, the beans absorb the aroma and flavour of the steam rising in the tank, allowing fresh notes to enter the cup without overpowering the coffee. The ultimate result of all of this effort is a flavour that tastes significantly more complex. Specifically, mouthfeel, brightness, fragrance, and even the way the aftertaste lingers can all change in wonderful ways.”

The sweet, fruity flavours carry a nuanced balance, in tandem with coffee's rich notes, without tasting like a juice. He added, “Nobody expects the coffee to smell like juice, yet the additional fruit delicately elevates the beans' natural characteristics rather than masking them under sugar sweetness.”

Types of fruit-infused coffee variants

Strawberries are added to coffee for a fruity touch- like this strawberry latte.(Shutterstock)

So, what are the fruit flavours that are teaming up with coffee for a whole new brew update? Chef Dheeraj listed out three types of fruit-infusions, which include different fruity pops of taste:

Citrus Infusions: Orange, lemon and other citrus fruits add a refreshing twist to coffee. Berry Infusions: Strawberries, cranberries and other berries bring sweetness and tartness. Tropical Fruit Infusions: Pineapple, mango, and other tropical fruits create a sweet and creamy flavour.

Now that you're aware of the broad fruit categories, let's take a closer look at some specific fruit pairings. One fruit doesn't need to be the hero ingredient; multiple fruits from the same flavour profile can be combined to create a more layered experience. Chef Dheeraj shared a few coffee drinks based on fruit pairings and their flavour profiles:

Citrus and Coffee: Orange, lemon, and grapefruit pair well with coffee, adding a bright and citrusy flavour.

Orange, lemon, and grapefruit pair well with coffee, adding a bright and citrusy flavour. Berry Bliss: Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries create a sweet and fruity flavour profile.

Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries create a sweet and fruity flavour profile. Tropical Twist: Pineapple, mango, and passionfruit add a sweet and creamy flavour to coffee.

2 fruit-infused coffee recipes to try at home

Chef Dheeraj shared 2 recipes that you can try:

1. Orange-Infused Cold Brew

The zesty orange flavour feels perfect for iced brews. (Shutterstock)

Ingredients

100 grams coffee, coarsely ground

700 ml water

2 oranges, each cut into 8 pieces

1 inch cinnamon stick

Method

Place coarsely ground coffee, water, cinnamon and orange slices in a large container. Set aside for 12-24 hours for brewing. Filter coffee through cheesecloth or a filter and remove orange slices. Pour into a glass, garnish with an orange and enjoy.

2. Blueberry Latte

Blueberry latte has a sweet yet tarty taste.(Shutterstock)

Ingredients

½ cup frozen blueberries

2-3 tbsp brown sugar or sweetener of choice

½ tsp vanilla extract

180 ml milk of choice

60 ml espresso

1 cup of ice if making cold coffee

Optional garnish: Whipped cream

Method