Coffee recipes: From Iced Mocha to Caramel Latte, here are 6 ways to kickstart Monday with a caffeine kick

The smell of fresh-made coffee is one of the world's greatest inventions and while science may never come up with a better office communication system than the coffee break, we have decided to binge on these 6 coffee recipes each morning to say “goodbye” to working hour blues. You see, we don't drink coffee to wake up, we wake up to drink coffee and if you feel the same way about this beverage, choose from these 6 recipes of Iced Mocha, Caramel Latte and more to beat your Monday blues hollow.

1. Mocha

Mocha (Girish Chandra)

Ingredients:

2 espressos 25/30 ml each

Foamed milk 160 ml (80% milk - 20% foam)

Hot chocolate 75 ml

Dark cocoa 0,1 g

Whipped cream 70 g (Optional)

Method:

Prepare the espresso in a large glass. Add the hot chocolate. Dust with bitter cocoa. Complete by adding the foamed milk. Option: Pour less milk and complete with whipped cream

2. Cafe Viennese

Cafe Viennese (Girish Chandra)

Ingredients:

2 long espressos 90 ml (40/45 ml each)

Whipped cream 25 g

Dark Cocoa 2 tsp

Dark chocolate flakes preparations

Method:

Prepare the espresso in a jug and add cocoa. Mix and steam. Pour it into the cup and top off with whipped cream. Decorate with choco flakes. Glass Size 160 ml

3. Hazelnut Latte

Hazelnut Latte (Girish Chandra)

Ingredients:

2 espressos 25/30 ml each

Foamed milk 170 ml (80% milk - 20% foam)

Whipped cream 50 g

Nougat crumbs 14 g (10 g bottom of the glass and 4 g on top)

Caramel sauce 17 g (15 g bottom of the glass and 2 g on top)

Cup Size 60/160 ml

Method:

Set 10 g of nougat and the caramel sauce in a large tumbler. Prepare the espresso and pour over. Add foamed milk and whipped cream. Decorate with extra crumbs and a drizzle of chocolate spread. Glass Size 350 ml

4. Chocolate

Chocolate coffee (Girish Chandra)

Ingredients:

2 espressos 25/30 ml each

Foamed milk 170 ml (80% milk - 20% foam)

Whipped cream 50 g

Nut crumbs 1 g

Chocolate spread 30 g (+ drizzle)

Method:

Decorate a large tumbler of chocolate spread. Prepare the espresso and pour over. Add foamed milk and whipped cream. Decorate with extra nut crumbs and a drizzle of chocolate spread.

5. Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha (Girish Chandra)

Ingredients:

2 espressos 60 ml (25/30 ml each)

Ice cubes 100 g

Cold chocolate 100 g

Chocolate sauce drizzle 2 g

Whipped cream 30 g

Method:

Place the ice cubes in a large tumbler. Add the cold chocolate and 2 espressos. Stir gently. Complete with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Glass Size 350 ml

For cold chocolate: dilute 50% hot chocolate and 50% cold milk. Keep refrigerated for max 2 days.

6. Caramel Iced Latte

Caramel Iced Latte (Girish Chandra)

Ingredients:

Long espresso 40/45ml

Cold milk 120 g (80% milk - 20% foam)

Ice cubes 150 g

Caramel sauce 30 g

Method:

Place the caramel sauce at the bottom of the glass. Fill the tumbler with ice cubes. Add the milk. Brew one long espresso and pour it on the top. Glass Size 350 ml

(Recipes: Girish Chandra)

Benefits:

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

From lowering the risk of developing depression to dramatically reducing suicide risk, coffee got it all sorted. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of both liver and colorectal cancer as a few studies showed that those who drank 4–5 cups of coffee per day had a 15% lower risk of colorectal cancer and a 40% lower risk of liver cancer.

Drinking coffee before sleeping for a short period of time affects adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep and increases brain’s capacity to receive caffeine. Before taking a 15–20 minutes nap, not before bed though, experts propose consuming caffeine right before falling asleep.

An 18 studies review on 457,922 people revealed that each daily cup of coffee was associated with a 7% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. Coffee drinkers enjoy even a lower risk of premature death, as per a 20-year study which revealed that individuals with type 2 diabetes, who drank coffee, had a 30% lower risk of death and a few other studies found that consuming the beverage was linked with a 26% decreased risk of death in women and a 20% reduced risk of death in men, over 18–24 years.

Much more intense in taste than a traditional coffee, mocha cappuccino is considered stronger than drip coffee but has so much less caffeine. Made with smaller amount of steamed milk and a thick layer of foam, mocha cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee that can significantly prevent the oxidization of bad cholesterol, lowers the chances of a stroke by 20 per cent and prevent heart problems as per studies.