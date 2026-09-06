Craving a cheat meal? Try this spicy egg ghee roast roll instead of ordering a burger

Are you on your cheat meal day and craving loaded burgers or cheesy pizza? Instead of ordering the usual fast food, why not try something indulgent yet high in protein? When you cook at home, you know exactly which ingredients go into your meal, which can be particularly helpful when you are on a fitness journey. So, make your cheat meal at home instead of ordering in.

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ALSO READ: Proteinmaxxing made easy: Try this high-protein paneer tikka recipe at home

Content creator and chef Saloni Kukreja took to Instagram to share her recipe for a ghee roast egg roll. It combined a flaky Malabar parotta, perfect for a cheat-day indulgence, with a spicy, tangy, and buttery egg filling. The recipe uses six eggs, giving the roll a generous protein boost, perfect for your intake.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's the detailed recipe: Ingredients: 6 eggs - boiled

3 Kashmiri chillies

4 cloves of garlic

2 tsps coriander seeds

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

1/4th tsp methi

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 tbsps tamarind pulp

1 tbsp ghee

3 tbsps dahi

Salt to taste

8-10 curry leaves

1/4th tsp turmeric powder

1/2 an onion - sliced

2 tbsps coriander

2 Malabar parottas or roti of your choice Process: Boil the eggs for about 8 minutes and shock them in ice-cold water to stop the cooking process.

Deshell the eggs and chop them into medium-sized dices.

Dry roast all the whole spices until aromatic. Add dry red Kashmiri chillies and garlic cloves, and dry roast for another minute.

In a blender, add the dry-roasted spices along with dahi, curry leaves, and tamarind pulp, and blend everything until smooth.

In a pan, add ghee and add the prepared paste. Add turmeric and diced eggs to it and mix.

Cook this paste for about 8 to 10 minutes with a splash of water as and when required. Cover and cook for the best results. Once done, add lots of fresh coriander.

Cook the Malabar paratha in a pan on both sides until golden brown.

For the assembly, keep the paratha at the base and add the egg masala mixture. Add sliced onion and chopped coriander for garnish, and squeeze a lemon wedge on top.

Fold it into a roll and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's the detailed recipe: Ingredients: 6 eggs - boiled

3 Kashmiri chillies

4 cloves of garlic

2 tsps coriander seeds

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

1/4th tsp methi

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 tbsps tamarind pulp

1 tbsp ghee

3 tbsps dahi

Salt to taste

8-10 curry leaves

1/4th tsp turmeric powder

1/2 an onion - sliced

2 tbsps coriander

2 Malabar parottas or roti of your choice Process: Boil the eggs for about 8 minutes and shock them in ice-cold water to stop the cooking process.

Deshell the eggs and chop them into medium-sized dices.

Dry roast all the whole spices until aromatic. Add dry red Kashmiri chillies and garlic cloves, and dry roast for another minute.

In a blender, add the dry-roasted spices along with dahi, curry leaves, and tamarind pulp, and blend everything until smooth.

In a pan, add ghee and add the prepared paste. Add turmeric and diced eggs to it and mix.

Cook this paste for about 8 to 10 minutes with a splash of water as and when required. Cover and cook for the best results. Once done, add lots of fresh coriander.

Cook the Malabar paratha in a pan on both sides until golden brown.

For the assembly, keep the paratha at the base and add the egg masala mixture. Add sliced onion and chopped coriander for garnish, and squeeze a lemon wedge on top.

Fold it into a roll and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

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