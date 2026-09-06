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Craving a cheat meal? Try this spicy egg ghee roast roll instead of ordering a burger

Published on: Sep 6, 2026, 15:43:01 IST
By Adrija Dey
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Make this sumptuous roll on your cheat days. (Picture credit: Instagram/@salonikukreja)
Make this sumptuous roll on your cheat days. (Picture credit: Instagram/@salonikukreja)
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Skip your burger and pizza on a cheat day and instead make this homemade egg roll, which also covers your protein intake.

Are you on your cheat meal day and craving loaded burgers or cheesy pizza? Instead of ordering the usual fast food, why not try something indulgent yet high in protein? When you cook at home, you know exactly which ingredients go into your meal, which can be particularly helpful when you are on a fitness journey. So, make your cheat meal at home instead of ordering in.

ALSO READ: Proteinmaxxing made easy: Try this high-protein paneer tikka recipe at home

Content creator and chef Saloni Kukreja took to Instagram to share her recipe for a ghee roast egg roll. It combined a flaky Malabar parotta, perfect for a cheat-day indulgence, with a spicy, tangy, and buttery egg filling. The recipe uses six eggs, giving the roll a generous protein boost, perfect for your intake.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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