Craving a savoury teatime snack? Try this crispy hara bhara kebab during Shravan

During Shravan, many devotees fast or follow a vegetarian diet, choosing simple meat-free meals throughout the holy month. But vegetarian food does not have to feel repetitive or leave you craving something more indulgent and flavourful. There are many options, filling and decadent, from hearty main courses to crispy evening treats.

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Tea time, especially, you get the irresistible itch to try something crunchy and savoury with your hot cup of tea.

If you are looking for an easy, homemade snack for your evening tea and to satisfy your taste buds' craving for something savoury, then we have got just the right recipe for you.

Chef Shamsul Wahid, Group Executive Chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., shared with HT Lifestyle a simple green vegetable kebab recipe served with green chutney. With a preparation time of around 20 minutes and a cooking time of just 15 minutes, it is a simple snack to whip up at home.

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Vegetable kebab is a great way to satiate your savoury cravings.

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients Spinach: 2 cups

Green peas: 1 cup

Potatoes, boiled: 2 medium

Fresh coriander, chopped: 2 tbsp

Green chilli, finely chopped: 1

Ginger, grated: 1 tsp

Roasted cumin powder: 1 tsp

Garam masala: ½ tsp

Chaat masala: ½ tsp

Breadcrumbs: ½ cup

Salt: to taste

Oil: 2 to 3 tbsp for shallow-frying

Green chutney: to serve Method Prepare the greens: Blanch the spinach in hot water for one minute. Transfer it immediately to cold water, drain well and finely chop. Boil the green peas until tender and mash them roughly.

Blanch the spinach in hot water for one minute. Transfer it immediately to cold water, drain well and finely chop. Boil the green peas until tender and mash them roughly. Make the kebab mixture: In a mixing bowl, combine the boiled potatoes, spinach, green peas, coriander, green chilli and ginger. Mash everything together until evenly mixed.

In a mixing bowl, combine the boiled potatoes, spinach, green peas, coriander, green chilli and ginger. Mash everything together until evenly mixed. Add the seasoning: Add the roasted cumin powder, garam masala, chaat masala and salt. Mix well.

Add the roasted cumin powder, garam masala, chaat masala and salt. Mix well. Bind the mixture: Add the breadcrumbs gradually and mix until the kebab mixture is firm enough to hold its shape.

Add the breadcrumbs gradually and mix until the kebab mixture is firm enough to hold its shape. Shape the kebabs: Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into small, flat patties.

Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into small, flat patties. Cook until golden: Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Shallow-fry the kebabs for three to four minutes on each side, or until crisp and golden.

Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Shallow-fry the kebabs for three to four minutes on each side, or until crisp and golden. Serve: Serve the Hara Bhara Kebabs hot with green chutney {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients Spinach: 2 cups

Green peas: 1 cup

Potatoes, boiled: 2 medium

Fresh coriander, chopped: 2 tbsp

Green chilli, finely chopped: 1

Ginger, grated: 1 tsp

Roasted cumin powder: 1 tsp

Garam masala: ½ tsp

Chaat masala: ½ tsp

Breadcrumbs: ½ cup

Salt: to taste

Oil: 2 to 3 tbsp for shallow-frying

Green chutney: to serve Method Prepare the greens: Blanch the spinach in hot water for one minute. Transfer it immediately to cold water, drain well and finely chop. Boil the green peas until tender and mash them roughly.

Blanch the spinach in hot water for one minute. Transfer it immediately to cold water, drain well and finely chop. Boil the green peas until tender and mash them roughly. Make the kebab mixture: In a mixing bowl, combine the boiled potatoes, spinach, green peas, coriander, green chilli and ginger. Mash everything together until evenly mixed.

In a mixing bowl, combine the boiled potatoes, spinach, green peas, coriander, green chilli and ginger. Mash everything together until evenly mixed. Add the seasoning: Add the roasted cumin powder, garam masala, chaat masala and salt. Mix well.

Add the roasted cumin powder, garam masala, chaat masala and salt. Mix well. Bind the mixture: Add the breadcrumbs gradually and mix until the kebab mixture is firm enough to hold its shape.

Add the breadcrumbs gradually and mix until the kebab mixture is firm enough to hold its shape. Shape the kebabs: Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into small, flat patties.

Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into small, flat patties. Cook until golden: Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Shallow-fry the kebabs for three to four minutes on each side, or until crisp and golden.

Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Shallow-fry the kebabs for three to four minutes on each side, or until crisp and golden. Serve: Serve the Hara Bhara Kebabs hot with green chutney {{/usCountry}}

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Why should you make Hara Bhara Kebabs? They are a fun way to spruce up your Shravan menu. Crispy on the outside, they have a soft centre filled with green vegetables. The green chutney adds just the right amount of zing to every crunchy bite, making it a perfect teatime snack.