Craving for some bhel puri? Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to make it at home, along with three different chutneys

A bhel puri is a street snack that needs no introduction. If you are craving for some at home, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has an easy Mumbai bhel puri recipe that can be whipped up in just 45 minutes. The detailed steps to prepare the classic snack are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For tamarind chutney
- 2 tbsp tamarind, soaked
- 1½ cup water
- 1 dry red chilli, deseeded and soaked
- 4 tbsp jaggery
- 6-8 dates, seedless
- Salt to taste
- ¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)
For garlic chilli chutney
- 15-20 byadgi dry red chillies, soaked and deseeded
- 12-15 cloves garlic
- 2 tbsp peanut oil (optional)
For dry green chutney
- 1 small bunch coriander leaves
- Salt to taste
- 2 fresh green chillies
- A few mint leaves
- ¼ cup roasted brown chana
For Mumbai bhel mixture
- 2 cups puffed rice, lightly roasted
- 4 tbsp peanut
- ⅓ cup fried masala dal
- ⅓ cup chana jor garam
For sukhi Mumbai bhel
- 1 cup Mumbai bhel minutes
- 1 tbsp coriander leaves chopped
- ½ medium onion, chopped
- ½ medium tomato, chopped
- ½ medium potatoes, boiled and chopped
- 1 fresh green chilli, chopped
- ½ tsp degi red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp dried mango powder
- ½ small lemon juice
- 1 tbsp dry green chutney
- 1 tbsp sev
- 2-3 fried puri
For gili Mumbai bhel
- 1 cup Mumbai bhel mixture
- 1 tbsp coriander leaves chopped
- ½ medium onion, chopped
- ½ medium tomato, chopped
- ½ medium potatoes, boiled and chopped
- 1 fresh green chilli, chopped
- ½ tsp degi red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp dried mango powder
- ½ small lemon juice
- 1 tbsp dry green chutney
- 1 tsp garlic chilli chutney
- 2-3 tbsp tamarind chutney
- 2 tbsp sev
- 2-3 fried puri
Method of preparation
For tamarind chutney
- In a pan, add strained tamarind pulp, water, dry red chilli, jaggery, dates, salt, asafoetida (hing) and boil it for 15 to 20 minutes on medium heat.
- Once boiled, blend it properly using a hand blender and keep it aside for further use.
For garlic chilli chutney
- In a grinder jar, add soaked byadgi dry red chillies, garlic, and peanut oil (optional), and grind into a fine paste.
- Keep aside for further use.
For dry green chutney
- In a grinder jar, add coriander leaves, green chillies, salt, a few mint leaves, roasted brown chana, and grind it into a fine powder.
- Keep aside for further use.
For Mumbai bhel mixture
- In a bowl, add puffed rice, peanuts, fried masala dal, chana jor garam and mix everything properly and keep aside for further use.
For sukhi Mumbai bhel
- In a bowl, add Mumbai bhel mixture, coriander leaves, onion, tomato, potato, green chilli, degi red chilli powder, dry mango powder, lemon juice, dry green chutney and mix everything properly.
- Now put it in a paper cone and garnish with sev and fried puri.
For gili Mumbai bhel
- In a bowl, add Mumbai bhel mixture, coriander leaves, onion, tomato, potato, green chilli, degi red chilli powder, dry mango powder, lemon juice, dry green chutney, garlic chilli chutney, tamarind chutney and mix everything properly.
- Now put it in a bowl and garnish with sev and fried puri.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only.
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