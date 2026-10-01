Craving home-cooked food? Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's flavourful and comforting matar paneer recipe

Sometimes, after a long day at work, all you need is a recipe that feels like home. Matar paneer is a simple dish that reminds one of their childhood home, with aromatic spices wafting in the air and soft rotis served with the curry. On September 28, chef Sanjeev Kapoor posted his recipe to make delicious matar paneer gravy at home, and you need to try it out.

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Matar paneer recipe

Sharing the recipe, the chef wrote, “Soft paneer, sweet green peas and a rich, flavourful gravy. Matar paneer brings together everything you want in a comforting Indian curry, with tender paneer and peas soaking up every bit of that delicious gravy.” Here's everything you need to make this dish at home, along with the detailed step-by-step recipe:

Ingredients

⦿ 1 cup boiled green peas (matar)

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{{^usCountry}} ⦿ 300 grams cottage cheese (paneer), cut into 1-inch cubes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ 300 grams cottage cheese (paneer), cut into 1-inch cubes {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ 2 to 3 tbsps of ghee

⦿ 2 tbsps oil

⦿ 1 tsp cumin seeds

⦿ 2 large onions, chopped

⦿ 2 green chillies, chopped

⦿ 1½ tbsps ginger- garlic paste

⦿ 1¼ tsp red chilli powder

⦿ 1¼ tsps coriander powder

⦿ ¼ tsp turmeric powder

⦿ ¾ tsp cumin powder

⦿ 1½ tbsps gram flour

⦿ 1 cup fresh tomato puree

⦿ Salt to taste

⦿ 1½ tsps sugar

⦿ ½ tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder

⦿ Fresh coriander sprig for garnish

⦿ Paranthas for serving

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Method

Step 1: Take a pan and heat some ghee and oil in it. Add cumin seeds, and once they become aromatic and start to change colour, add onions to the pan and sauté until golden brown.

Step 2: Add green chillies and ginger-garlic paste to the pan, and sauté for another minute.

Step 3: Now add spices such as red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and gram flour to the pan, then mix everything well. Add ½ cup of water and cook for two to three minutes.

Step 4: Add tomato puree and salt, cover, and cook everything over medium heat for five to six minutes, or until fat separates.

Step 5: Add green peas and cook for three to four minutes. Add sugar, cottage cheese, and dried fenugreek leaf powder, and mix with light hands. Cook for two to three minutes. Your matar paneer is ready.

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Step 6: Transfer the curry into a serving bowl, garnish with coriander sprigs.

Step 7: Serve it with warm rotis, naan or rice for a meal that always hits the spot.