Craving some spicy, tangy street food? Try chef Ranveer Brar's special Kutchi dabeli recipe at home

Rainy evenings and spicy street food are a match made in heaven, with the monsoon often leaving you craving something hot, tangy and packed with flavours that burst in every bite. But if stepping out in the rain isn’t on your agenda, you can bring those irresistible street food flavours home instead. Simply order the ingredients, roll up your sleeves and recreate a beloved classic in your own kitchen – no puddles or traffic required.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for Kutchi dabeli, the popular street food that originated in Mandvi, in Gujarat’s Kutch region, and went on to become a favourite across Mumbai. His website features the complete ingredient list and the step-by-step method for preparing the spicy, sweet and tangy snack at home.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For dabeli masala ½ cup coriander seeds

2 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp fennel seeds

4 black cardamom pods

2 star anise

2 to 3 cloves

10 to 15 black peppercorns

1 tbsp white sesame seeds

2-inch cinnamon stick

2 to 3 bay leaves

2 to 3 dried Kashmiri red chillies, broken in half

2 tsp black salt

1½ tsp Deggi red chilli powder

¼ tsp asafoetida

⅓ cup grated dry coconut

2 tbsp peanut oil

2 tsp sugar For red garlic chutney 10 to 12 dried Kashmiri red chillies, soaked

10 to 12 garlic cloves

Salt, to taste

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp Deggi red chilli powder

2 tsp peanut oil

¼ cup peanuts For masala peanuts ⅓ cup roasted peanuts

2 tbsp prepared dabeli masala For the filling 3 boiled potatoes, grated

2 tsp peanut oil

2 tbsp prepared dabeli masala For the onion mixture 2 medium onions, roughly chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 tsp lemon juice For assembling Tamarind chutney

Red garlic chutney

Nylon sev

Pomegranate seeds

Butter

2 to 4 pav Method For dabeli masala Add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black cardamom, star anise, cloves, black peppercorns, sesame seeds, cinnamon, bay leaves, dried Kashmiri chillies, black salt, Deggi red chilli powder and asafoetida to a pan. Dry roast on low heat until fragrant. Transfer to a bowl. In the same pan, dry roast the grated coconut. Add it to the roasted spices and allow the mixture to cool. Grind the mixture into a fine powder. Stir in peanut oil and sugar, then set aside. For red garlic chutney Add the soaked Kashmiri red chillies, garlic, salt, sugar, Deggi red chilli powder, peanut oil and peanuts to a blender. Add a little water and blend into a smooth paste. Set aside. For masala peanuts Combine the roasted peanuts and prepared dabeli masala. Mix well and set aside. For the onion mixture Combine the chopped onions, green chilli and coriander leaves. Add lemon juice, mix well and set aside. For the filling Heat peanut oil in a non-stick pan and add the prepared dabeli masala. Add the grated potatoes and a little water. Cook over medium heat, stirring until the masala is evenly combined with the potatoes. Transfer the mixture to a plate or shallow dish and let it cool to room temperature. Top with the prepared masala peanuts, onion mixture, nylon sev and pomegranate seeds. For assembling Slit each pav in the centre and spread tamarind chutney on one side and red garlic chutney on the other. Stuff with the prepared potato filling and roll the edges in nylon sev. Melt butter in a non-stick pan and toast the dabeli on both sides until lightly golden. Garnish with coriander leaves and pomegranate seeds. Serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For dabeli masala ½ cup coriander seeds

2 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp fennel seeds

4 black cardamom pods

2 star anise

2 to 3 cloves

10 to 15 black peppercorns

1 tbsp white sesame seeds

2-inch cinnamon stick

2 to 3 bay leaves

2 to 3 dried Kashmiri red chillies, broken in half

2 tsp black salt

1½ tsp Deggi red chilli powder

¼ tsp asafoetida

⅓ cup grated dry coconut

2 tbsp peanut oil

2 tsp sugar For red garlic chutney 10 to 12 dried Kashmiri red chillies, soaked

10 to 12 garlic cloves

Salt, to taste

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp Deggi red chilli powder

2 tsp peanut oil

¼ cup peanuts For masala peanuts ⅓ cup roasted peanuts

2 tbsp prepared dabeli masala For the filling 3 boiled potatoes, grated

2 tsp peanut oil

2 tbsp prepared dabeli masala For the onion mixture 2 medium onions, roughly chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 tsp lemon juice For assembling Tamarind chutney

Red garlic chutney

Nylon sev

Pomegranate seeds

Butter

2 to 4 pav Method For dabeli masala Add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black cardamom, star anise, cloves, black peppercorns, sesame seeds, cinnamon, bay leaves, dried Kashmiri chillies, black salt, Deggi red chilli powder and asafoetida to a pan. Dry roast on low heat until fragrant. Transfer to a bowl. In the same pan, dry roast the grated coconut. Add it to the roasted spices and allow the mixture to cool. Grind the mixture into a fine powder. Stir in peanut oil and sugar, then set aside. For red garlic chutney Add the soaked Kashmiri red chillies, garlic, salt, sugar, Deggi red chilli powder, peanut oil and peanuts to a blender. Add a little water and blend into a smooth paste. Set aside. For masala peanuts Combine the roasted peanuts and prepared dabeli masala. Mix well and set aside. For the onion mixture Combine the chopped onions, green chilli and coriander leaves. Add lemon juice, mix well and set aside. For the filling Heat peanut oil in a non-stick pan and add the prepared dabeli masala. Add the grated potatoes and a little water. Cook over medium heat, stirring until the masala is evenly combined with the potatoes. Transfer the mixture to a plate or shallow dish and let it cool to room temperature. Top with the prepared masala peanuts, onion mixture, nylon sev and pomegranate seeds. For assembling Slit each pav in the centre and spread tamarind chutney on one side and red garlic chutney on the other. Stuff with the prepared potato filling and roll the edges in nylon sev. Melt butter in a non-stick pan and toast the dabeli on both sides until lightly golden. Garnish with coriander leaves and pomegranate seeds. Serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

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