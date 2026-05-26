Craving something fancy and refreshing in summer? Try chef’s signature zucchini lentil boats recipe

Summer is the season of cool and refreshing vegetables. But if you are feeling bored with having them prepared in the same old ways, Chef Smriti Iyer has a recipe to shake things up.

Chef Smriti Iyer's zucchini lentil boats are best served with rice.

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The chef, baker and food influencer shared her signature zucchini lentil boats recipe with HT Lifestyle, which is easy to make and simply elevates the summer brunch if you are looking for vegetarian options.

The detailed recipe is as follows.

Ingredients for zucchini lentil boats

For the boats :

Zucchini – 2 medium

Vegetable oil – 3 tbsp

Salt – 1/2 tsp

Black pepper powder – 1/2 tsp

Garlic powder – 1 tsp

Kashmiri lal mirch powder (mild red chilli powder) – 1/2 tsp

For the filling :

Avocado / Vegetable oil – 2 tsp

Cumin (jeera) – 1 tsp

Black sesame – 1/2 tsp

Fennel seeds (saunf) – 1 tsp

Nigella seeds (kalonji) – 1/4

Chopped onion – 1/2 cup

Garlic – 1 clove

Fresh ginger – 1 inch

Dry black-eyed peas (lobia) – 1/4 cup + 50g

Dry green chickpeas (choliya) – 1/4 cup + 50g

Mixed sprouts – 3/4 cup

Salt – 1 tsp

Green chilli – 1

Amchoor – 1 tsp (Or use lemon juice)

Optional Topping :

Pomegranate seeds for garnish

Grated paneer for garnish

Chopped coriander for garnish

Method of preparation

Cut the head and tail of the zucchini and slice it in half lengthwise, and spoon out the seedy bits from the centre. Don’t make it too thin. Mix together chilli, pepper, garlic powder (or fresh garlic), salt, and oil to make a flavouring for the zucchini boat. Brush this oil into the centre. And brush a little oil on the outside of the zucchini so that it gets roasted too. Bake in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius for 15 to 20 mins. Keep an eye on it. For the lentil filling, pour oil into a pan and add green chilli and garlic to sauté. Add cumin (jeera), fennel (saunf), black sesame (til), nigella (kalaunji) Seeds, and grated ginger into the pan. Sauté till fragrant. Add chopped Onion and cook until slightly translucent. Add cooked Lentils and sprouts of your choice and salt. Mix together and cook for three to four minutes. Add dry mango powder (Amchur) after taking it off the heat. If you don’t have that, squeeze some lemon for a slight tang. Fill up the boats with the Lentil mixture. Serve it with fluffy rice. Topped with fresh coriander, feta (or paneer), and pomegranate seeds.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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