Craving something sweet and delicious? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's healthy recipe of khajur and gond ke laddu
Sweet cravings can lead to unhealthy choices and health risks. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor offers a healthier option with khajur and gond laddu, using dates.
When it comes to sweet cravings, we often reach for desserts that are too unhealthy, and the excess sweeteners or added sugar spike our blood sugar levels. According to the National Institutes of Health(NIH), several studies have found a direct link between excess sugar consumption and obesity and cardiovascular problems worldwide.
However, the solution isn't cutting back on sweets, because the habit isn't sustainable and will only increase your cravings. Rather, the solution is to find healthy alternatives to sweets and to maintain portion size, like chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipes for khajur (dates) and gond (gum resin) ke laddu.
On March 16, chef Sanjeev shared his recipe for khajur and gond laddu on his website. He even explained why this recipe is healthy for you, sharing that dates are very nutritious and natural sweeteners and gum resin is known to keep the body warm.
The main ingredients in the dish are dates, edible gum resin, dried coconut, and poppy seeds, among others. While the preparation will take around 20 to 25 minutes, the cooking time is around 10 to 15 minutes.
Ingredients
10 to 15 seedless dates (khajur)
2 to 3 tablespoons edible gum resin (gond)
1½ cups grated dried coconut
2 to 3 tablespoons ghee
2 to 3 tablespoons chopped almonds
1/2 teaspoon green cardamom powder
1 teaspoon toasted poppy seeds
Method
1. Heat a pan, add dried coconut, and dry roast on medium heat till golden brown. Transfer onto a plate and set aside.
2. Heat ghee in the same pan, add edible gum and sauté till puffed and crispy. Transfer to the same plate and crush lightly.
3. Add almonds, green cardamom powder, and poppy seeds and mix well.
4. Put seedless dates into a grinder jar and grind to a coarse mixture. Add this to the edible gum mixture and mix well.
5. Divide the mixture into small equal portions and roll into round laddus.
6. Arrange the laddus on a serving plate and serve.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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