Feeling bloated after eating Holi sweets? Dietician shares 4 detox tips: Drink lemon water, eat curd and more
Is the day following Holi a big challenge for your digestive health, as you are left feeling sluggish and bloated? Find out what hacks can ease these symptoms
The festival of colours, Holi, is also a festival of sweets, as people binge eat sweets, from gujiyas to malpuas. There is often a lot of indulgence in sugary treats during the celebrations. But once the festivities end, many people feel sluggish, bloated and low on energy. So, how can you get back on track after this temporary phase of the extravagant festive indulgence? And more importantly, what should you avoid while trying to restore balance and return to your regular fitness routine?
We spoke to Simrat Kathuria, celebrity dietician and nutrition consultant with over 16 years of experience, who shared some simple hacks to help the body recover from the post-festive indulgence.
1. Hydrate
There are two main things you need to focus on. The nutritionist revealed hydration and restoring digestive balance. This means ensuring that you stay well hydrated. Simrat recommended, "People should drink more regular water, while they should also use natural infusions like lemon water and fennel seed water to decrease their bloating symptoms and enhance their metabolic functions.”
2. Don't skip meals or do crash diets
To shed the excess calories incurred from binge eating at Holi parties, one may get the impulse to skip meals, but the dietician advised against this. Instead, she urged people to eat home-cooked meals, rather than resorting to extreme crash diets
“The combination of dal, seasonal vegetables, curd and whole grains creates a balanced meal which provides dietary fibre and protein that help to control blood sugar levels. The inclusion of fruits such as papaya and apples benefits digestive health,” she highlighted.
In fact, you should rule out extreme calorie cuts or crash diets because, according to the dietician, they can disrupt metabolism and be counterproductive by intensifying cravings.
3. Eat for better gut health
If you are feeling bloated and sluggish, your gut health may have been affected by all the festive bingeing. The dietician recommended eating fermented foods like curd and buttermilk to help restore beneficial bacteria, especially for those who consume a lot of heavy or fried foods. You can also use light spices like ginger and turmeric, as they have a valuable nutritional profile that supports gut health.
4. Light exercise
Lastly, Simrat asserted that practising light exercise such as brisk walking, yoga, or stretching for about 30 minutes each day can help improve blood flow and reduce fatigue after consuming excess sugar. Do not completely call it a day just because you are feeling sluggish after the festive days, even small, gentle movements can help you feel better.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
