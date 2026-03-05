Feeling bloated after eating Holi sweets? Dietician shares 4 detox tips: Drink lemon water, eat curd and more

We spoke to Simrat Kathuria, celebrity dietician and nutrition consultant with over 16 years of experience, who shared some simple hacks to help the body recover from the post-festive indulgence.

The festival of colours, Holi , is also a festival of sweets, as people binge eat sweets, from gujiyas to malpuas. There is often a lot of indulgence in sugary treats during the celebrations. But once the festivities end, many people feel sluggish, bloated and low on energy. So, how can you get back on track after this temporary phase of the extravagant festive indulgence? And more importantly, what should you avoid while trying to restore balance and return to your regular fitness routine? ALSO READ: Accidentally inhaled synthetic Holi colours? Delhi pulmonologist reveals what actually happens inside your lungs

There are two main things you need to focus on. The nutritionist revealed hydration and restoring digestive balance. This means ensuring that you stay well hydrated. Simrat recommended, "People should drink more regular water, while they should also use natural infusions like lemon water and fennel seed water to decrease their bloating symptoms and enhance their metabolic functions.”

2. Don't skip meals or do crash diets To shed the excess calories incurred from binge eating at Holi parties, one may get the impulse to skip meals, but the dietician advised against this. Instead, she urged people to eat home-cooked meals, rather than resorting to extreme crash diets

“The combination of dal, seasonal vegetables, curd and whole grains creates a balanced meal which provides dietary fibre and protein that help to control blood sugar levels. The inclusion of fruits such as papaya and apples benefits digestive health,” she highlighted.

In fact, you should rule out extreme calorie cuts or crash diets because, according to the dietician, they can disrupt metabolism and be counterproductive by intensifying cravings.