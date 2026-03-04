Fitness influencer shares veg galouti kebab bowl recipe loaded with 35g protein and only 490 calories
The beet, soya and oats kebab by Vanshika Khurana melts in the mouth like the galouti, making it the perfect reimagined dish.
While craving healthy yet tasty vegetarian food that is loaded with protein, paneer is likely to be the first option that pops into the desi mind. However, that should not always be the case, as our rich culinary heritage provides great opportunities to reimagine food that is fit for every plate.
Galouti kebab is a melt-in-the-mouth Awadhi delicacy from Lucknow that is traditionally made from minced meat. Taking to Instagram on February 27, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shared her take on the recipe, making it completely vegetarian.
She replaced minced meat with soya, oats and beetroot, which makes it a bit sweet while still retaining the savoury element and the melt-in-mouth feel. Each serving is loaded with 35 grams of protein while having only 490 calories. The complete recipe is as follows.
Ingredients for vegetarian galauti kebab bowl:
- 35 g dry soya chunks
- 1 tbsp oats
- ½ small beetroot
- 2 tsp oil
- 120 g Greek yoghurt/skyr
- ½ cucumber, grated
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp haldi
- ½ tsp dhaniya powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- Salt to taste
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tsp jeera
- Kasturi methi
- 1 tsp sesame seeds
- Garlic powder
- Fresh coriander (dhaniya)
- 1 small onion
Method of preparation:
- Boil soya granules for 10 minutes, then squeeze till fully dry.
- Heat 1 tsp oil in a pan. Add jeera, sesame, garlic, and green chilli.
- Add onion and beetroot. Sauté for two to three minutes.
- Add squeezed soya, oats, all the masalas, kasturi methi and salt.
- Cook the mixture for four to five minutes till dry and aromatic.
- Cool slightly, then grind until you get a good mixture.
- Shape into cutlets.
- Pan-sear cutlets on tawa till golden brown on both sides.
- Raita: Mix Greek yoghurt, cucumber, salt, a pinch of jeera, chopped dhaniya, lemon juice, and garlic powder
- Assemble and enjoy!
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
