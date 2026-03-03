Chef Kunal Kapur shares his instant moong dal halwa recipe: See step-by-step guide to prepare during Holi 2026

The celebration of Holi 2026 is well underway, and like all desi festivals, it is incomplete without sweets being involved. While we are spoilt for choice for the ones coming from shops, homemade sweets always hold their own with the warmth, emotions and nostalgia involved. Kunal Kapur's instant halwa recipe is easy to whip up during the busy festive period. (Kunal Kapur/YouTube)

Moong dal halwa is one such classic dish, and a big hit in many parts of the country during this season. The traditional recipe requires a considerable amount of time to prepare, something that is in short supply in contemporary lives that are getting busier every day.

To help us out, Chef Kunal Kapur shared his signature recipe for instant moong dal halwa, which uses the good old ingredients and delivers on the classic taste, while significantly reducing the time and effort that it takes to prepare.

The sweet dish can be prepared in 30 minutes, and the quantity of ingredients listed is to make approximately 500 grams of moong dal halwa to serve four people.