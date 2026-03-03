Chef Kunal Kapur shares his instant moong dal halwa recipe: See step-by-step guide to prepare during Holi 2026
Holi 2026: Celebrate the festival of colours with this easy moong dal halwa recipe that can be made from scratch in just 30 minutes.
The celebration of Holi 2026 is well underway, and like all desi festivals, it is incomplete without sweets being involved. While we are spoilt for choice for the ones coming from shops, homemade sweets always hold their own with the warmth, emotions and nostalgia involved.
Moong dal halwa is one such classic dish, and a big hit in many parts of the country during this season. The traditional recipe requires a considerable amount of time to prepare, something that is in short supply in contemporary lives that are getting busier every day.
To help us out, Chef Kunal Kapur shared his signature recipe for instant moong dal halwa, which uses the good old ingredients and delivers on the classic taste, while significantly reducing the time and effort that it takes to prepare.
The sweet dish can be prepared in 30 minutes, and the quantity of ingredients listed is to make approximately 500 grams of moong dal halwa to serve four people.
Ingredients for instant moong dal halwa
- Moong dal, no skin – ½ cup
- Ghee - 3 tbsp
- Sooji – 1 tbsp
- Besan – 1 tbsp
- Rose water – 2 tsp
- Nuts (dry fruits) chopped – handful
For syrup:
- Water – 1 cup
- Sugar – ½ cup
- Cardamom powder – ½ tsp
- Milk – ½ cup
Method of preparation
- Roast the moong dal on a low flame till it gets a darker shade of brown. Be sure to stir it constantly, or else it won’t get brown evenly.
- At the same time, in a pan, add water and sugar to make a thin sugar syrup. Add cardamom powder to it, and add milk when the sugar is dissolved.
- Now, cool down and grind the moong dal in two batches so that it gets ground evenly.
- In a pan, heat some ghee and then add the ground moong dal, sooji, and besan, then roast them thoroughly.
- Now, add the sugar syrup into it and stir it well for a few minutes until it thickens.
- Add some rose water and chopped nuts.
- It’s done! The simplest way to prepare moong dal ka halwa is here. Enjoy it hot!
