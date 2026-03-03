Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his signature thandai recipe for colourful Holi 2026 celebration: See easy step-by-step guide
Holi 2026: Celebrate the festival of colours with chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s signature thandai. A creamy drink made with milk, nuts, spices, perfect for Holi.
Holi is all about colours, joy, and indulgence, and no celebration is complete without the traditional festive drink, thandai. A staple of Holi festivities across India, thandai is cherished for its creamy texture, rich flavours, and refreshing qualities that perfectly complement the energy and excitement of the festival.
Sanjeev Kapoor’s recipe combines the perfect blend of aromatic spices, nuts, and milk to create a drink that not only delights the taste buds but also captures the true spirit of Holi. So put on your chef's hat and whip up this delicious thandai. (Also read: Happy Holi 2026 wishes: 180+ messages, greetings, vibrant images, GIFs and WhatsApp status to share on March 3 and 4 )
Ingredients
1½ litres full-cream milk
25-30 almonds, blanched and peeled
4 tablespoons pistachios, blanched and peeled
3 tablespoons poppy seeds (khuskhus), soaked for 3-4 hours and drained
3 tablespoons melon seeds (magaz), soaked for 3-4 hours and drained
20 cashew nuts, soaked and drained
4-5 green cardamoms
8-10 black peppercorns
20-25 dried rose petals, crushed
1 inch cinnamon
A few saffron strands
1½ cups sugar
Pistachio-almond slivers for garnishing
Method:
1. Boil milk in a deep non-stick pan.
2. Blend together almonds, pistachios, poppy seeds, melon seeds and cashew nuts along with 2-3 tablespoons of warm milk into a smooth paste. Transfer to a bowl.
3. Grind together green cardamoms, black peppercorns, dried rose petals and cinnamon into fine powder. Transfer to another bowl.
4. Add saffron strands to boiling milk and mix. Add sugar and mix till it melts.
5. Add ground almond mixture paste, mix and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add some ground powder, mix and cook for 1-2 minutes. Pour into a jar and refrigerate it.
6. Serve chilled, garnished with pistachio and almond slivers.
Significance of thandai
Thandai is much more than just a refreshing drink during Holi, it holds cultural, festive, and symbolic significance. Traditionally prepared with milk, nuts, seeds, and aromatic spices, thandai is considered a cooling beverage that helps beat the heat as Holi is celebrated in the spring. Its ingredients, such as cardamom, fennel seeds, and almonds, not only add flavour but are believed to aid digestion and provide nourishment after the indulgent sweets and snacks of the festival.
Culturally, thandai is associated with Holi because it complements the spirit of celebration and togetherness. In many regions, it is also infused with bhang (cannabis) in small amounts to create a mild, euphoric effect, reflecting the playful and carefree mood of the festival. Serving thandai to guests is a way of spreading joy, hospitality, and festivity, making it an integral part of Holi celebrations across India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.