Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his signature thandai recipe for colourful Holi 2026 celebration: See easy step-by-step guide

Sanjeev Kapoor ’s recipe combines the perfect blend of aromatic spices, nuts, and milk to create a drink that not only delights the taste buds but also captures the true spirit of Holi. So put on your chef's hat and whip up this delicious thandai. (Also read: Happy Holi 2026 wishes: 180+ messages, greetings, vibrant images, GIFs and WhatsApp status to share on March 3 and 4 )

Holi is all about colours, joy, and indulgence, and no celebration is complete without the traditional festive drink, thandai. A staple of Holi festivities across India, thandai is cherished for its creamy texture, rich flavours, and refreshing qualities that perfectly complement the energy and excitement of the festival.

Method: 1. Boil milk in a deep non-stick pan.

2. Blend together almonds, pistachios, poppy seeds, melon seeds and cashew nuts along with 2-3 tablespoons of warm milk into a smooth paste. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Grind together green cardamoms, black peppercorns, dried rose petals and cinnamon into fine powder. Transfer to another bowl.

4. Add saffron strands to boiling milk and mix. Add sugar and mix till it melts.

5. Add ground almond mixture paste, mix and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add some ground powder, mix and cook for 1-2 minutes. Pour into a jar and refrigerate it.

6. Serve chilled, garnished with pistachio and almond slivers.

Significance of thandai Thandai is much more than just a refreshing drink during Holi, it holds cultural, festive, and symbolic significance. Traditionally prepared with milk, nuts, seeds, and aromatic spices, thandai is considered a cooling beverage that helps beat the heat as Holi is celebrated in the spring. Its ingredients, such as cardamom, fennel seeds, and almonds, not only add flavour but are believed to aid digestion and provide nourishment after the indulgent sweets and snacks of the festival.

Culturally, thandai is associated with Holi because it complements the spirit of celebration and togetherness. In many regions, it is also infused with bhang (cannabis) in small amounts to create a mild, euphoric effect, reflecting the playful and carefree mood of the festival. Serving thandai to guests is a way of spreading joy, hospitality, and festivity, making it an integral part of Holi celebrations across India.