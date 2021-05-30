Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Craving something sweet? Try this recipe for Lemon Yoghurt Cake
recipe

Craving something sweet? Try this recipe for Lemon Yoghurt Cake

Looking for a way to end the weekend on a sweet note? We got you covered. Try this easy to make Lemon Yoghurt Cake to make your lockdown weekend special.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Lemon Yoghurt Cake recipe(Instagram/thebookofbrunch)

The weekend is about to get over and we thought why not end it on a sweet note. Something that is not that tough to make and is delicious to eat, something like a cake, maybe? Do you not love it when the smell of a freshly baked cake fills your home? Well, today we are going to share with you the recipe for Lemon Yoghurt Cake that smells as divine as it tastes.

Can you think of a better combination of flavours to indulge in during this season? We are craving for one already. So let's not waste any more time and get baking the Lemon Yoghurt Cake:

Ingredients:

For the cake:

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yoghurt

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest (2 lemons)

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup vegetable oil (or olive oil)

1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

For the glaze:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method:

For the first step, you will have to preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 180 degrees Celcius. Grease and flour the pan.

For the next step, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt into one bowl. Once you are done with your dry ingredients, in another bowl, you whisk together the yoghurt, 1 cup sugar, the eggs, lemon zest, and vanilla. Mix them continuously until you get a smooth consistency.

Next, you will have to slowly whisk the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Now, using a rubber spatula, fold the vegetable oil into the batter, making sure it’s all incorporated.

Finally, pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for about 50 minutes, or until a cake tester placed in the centre of the loaf comes out clean.

For the glaze mix the sugar and the lemon juice nicely. Once your cake comes to room temperature, top with glaze to get that extra tangy taste. This cake is extremely easy to make and the recipe will especially come in handy if you are also a little sceptical about ordering food from outside.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/thebookofbrunch)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dessert recipes cake recipe
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP