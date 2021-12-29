Cuisines from the heart of Himachal

Himachal Pradesh is more than meets the eye. Beyond its serene beauty and lush green mountains, the state has rich culture and cuisines. As Himachal celebrates 50 years of its statehood, what could be a better time to learn about the wide range of traditional foods that the state has to offer?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dham is the festive meal of the state and its dishes are based on the region. The popular ones are Kangra, Mandi and Chamba Dham. “King of Champavati (modern day Chamba), Jaistambh, was so impressed by the Kashmiri culture and cuisine that he ordered his cooks to prepare a similar feast back home. It was only cooked by Brahmins (botis) and considered sacred. With time, it gained popularity during weddings and special occasions where the whole community got-together and people sat down on the ground to enjoy the elaborate meal,” says Chinmaya Paranjpe, executive chef, Welcomhotel Tavleen, Chail.

There are several common dishes that each dham includes, such as khatta and madra.Chamba dham includes Rajma ka Madra, Chana Madra, Matar-Paneer Madra. “All madras are curd-based. Khatta, another delicacy of dham, is prepared with mango powder. Kale Chane ka Khatta and Kaddu Khatta are popular in Chambiyali Dham. The lower region of Himachal has mango harvesting so one can see its inclusion in a lot of side dishes. Tudkiya Bhath, a type of Pulao, is very famous. The key ingredients of this preparation include masoor dal and vegetables,” says Rajnish Malkoti, executive chef, Welcomhotel Shimla. The hotel offers special Himachali thali with authentic tastes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangri Dham has a selection of various delicacies (like a curated meal). “These comprise of dishes like Madra (a curry made of kidney beans or safed chana), Sepu Wadi (steamed dumpling of mixed lentils) prepared in spinach gravy, Khatta Petha (a sweet and savory pumpkin dish popular throughout the state), Patrodu (popular dish made of Colocasia leaves), Khatta Chholiya (made with the addition of activated charcoal),” says Rajesh Wadhwa, executive chef, Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Mandiyali Dham as it is called locally, also consists of several delicacies. “Boondi Ka Meetha is the most loved dish from Mandiyali Dham. They are deep-fried chickpea flour pearls dipped in sugar syrup. To enhance its taste, coconut, black pepper and fennel seeds are added. Fresh ingredients, herbs and spices are used in Himachali cuisine which makes it healthy and flavorful too,” adds Malkoti.

While the lower part has its own variety, the consumption of non-vegetarian dishes is more in the upper region of Himachal Pradesh. In the heavy snowfall areas, meat is dried and preserved. Khatta Meat which looks dark in colour is the specialty of upper regions. It’s prepared with dried mangoes. “Chha Gosht is a rich meat curry from the state made with marinated lamb, gram flour, yogurt and spices like cardamom, coriander, bay leaf and ginger. Kullu Trout, another delicacy of the Kullu region is a much-loved across the state. Trout fish is marinated with subtle spices to bring out the natural flavours and then shallow fried in mustard oil. Sukha Maas is also popular,” says Ravi Kant, executive Chef, The Lalit, who curated the menu for Swarnim Himachal Kala Mahotsav, a recently concluded festival in the Capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Himachali cuisine, most of the dishes are slow-cooked imparting a unique flavour and aroma. The cuisine is predominantly homely yet rich, says, Gaurav Malhotra, senior sous chef, The Ashok. When it comes to dessert, jaggery is a commonly used ingredient. “Siddu, steamed fermented balls, is both salty and sweet. Prepared with wheat flour and filled with jaggery and coconut for sweet taste, they are tasty and healthy. Patande is another dish made with rice flour eaten with ghee and jaggery. Malpua in Himachal is bigger in size. They are dipped in sugar syrup and served hot,” says Malkoti.

Siddu, Himachali dish most popular in areas such as Mandi, Kullu, Manali, Rohru and Shimla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recipe of Siddu

Wheat Flour 1/2 kg

Dried Yeast 2 teaspoons

Water (Lukewarm)1 Cup

Salt

Cheese 250gm

Green Chillies 100 gm

Green peas 100 gm

Groundnuts (Akhrot)100 gm

Garlic 5-6 flakes

Ghee (Clarified Butter)100 ml

Turmeric Powder 20 gm

Coriander or Dania 20 gm

Fenugreek or Methi 20 gm

Covering:

1.Take 1/2 kg of wheat flour add 2 teaspoon of dried yeast in to it and enough water to make soft dough.

2.Knead well, it can take at least 15 minutes, then leave until dough is raised, it can take 5 to 6 hours. Be sure it is covered with something to avoid or prevent dust.

Stuffing:

1.Grind boiled green peas, green chillies, groundnuts and flakes and other above listed ingredient well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2.Add chopped paneer and salt into stuffing.

3.Add some salt to stuffing according to your taste.

4.Now stuffing is ready.

Method:

1.Take out your dough bowl, break off small balls of it, dip them in flour and roll out to the thickness of 5 rupee coin.

2.Then spread 2 tablespoon of the stuffing paste over the centre of the dough circle, leaving about 1/2 cm at the edge.

3.Fold the dough in half fold the edge back over on itself then pinch the edges to firmly seal.

4.Then place Siddu in a steamer or oven and cook for 15 minutes.

5.Serve hot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON