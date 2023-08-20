Diabetes desserts: 5 sugar-free dishes to satiate your sweet tooth

When it comes to satisfying their sweet tooth, people with diabetes often struggle with options. Desserts with refined sugar and fat are an absolute no-no for those suffering from the metabolic disorder, however, there is no dearth of naturally sweet ingredients that can be used to create mouthwatering sweet dishes. Apple, dates, honey, millets, chia seeds, strawberries all are nutritious and keep the blood sugar levels stabilised. (Also read: Diabetes: 5 things you should do to manage post-lunch sugar spikes)

Water chestnut used in one of these recipes is low in calories and full of vitamin-B6, fibre and folate. High protein millets, sattu and dry fruits can prevent blood sugar spikes and help in managing diabetes.

Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker a renowned bariatric surgeon from Mumbai and author of cookbook shares 5 sugar-free recipes for people with diabetes.

1. Apple water-chestnut pudding

Vegetarian | Servings: 2

Ingredients:

⦁ Apples (two nos): 180 g

⦁ Almond milk: 150 ml

⦁ Water-chestnut flour: ½ cup (100 g)

⦁ Date syrup: 2 tablespoons (30 g)

⦁ Arrowroot powder: 1 ½ tablespoons (20 g)

⦁ Chia seeds: 3 teaspoons (15 g)

⦁ Almonds (chopped): 5-6 nos. (10 g)

Method of preparation:

⦁ Soak chia seeds for about fifteen minutes.

⦁ In a blender, add chopped apples, almond milk and date syrup.

⦁ Heat a saucepan, add the mixture and let it come to a boil. Keep whisking the mixture and ensure that no lumps are formed.

⦁ Mix arrowroot powder in little water to make a paste. Add it gradually and keep stirring. Allow it to cook for 1-2 minutes.

⦁ Gently pour the mixture into a glass or a bowl.

⦁ Add a layer of chia seeds on top.

⦁ Garnish with some chopped almonds and fruits.

⦁ Refrigerate for 3-4 hours and serve chilled.

Macronutrient calculation per serve:

Total energy (kcal) - 185

Carbohydrates (g) - 24

Protein (g) - 8.1

Fat (g) - 6.3

Fibre (g) - 6.7

(Source for calculation: Indian Food Composition Table, 2017)

Nutritional benefits:

"This is a healthy and nutritious recipe which may help to satiate sweet cravings. Water chestnut is low in calories and an excellent source of vitamin-B6, fibre and folate. The recipe is free of fats as no ghee or butter is required and includes date syrup which is free of trans and saturated fats," says Suhani Kapadia, Nutritionist (Bsc in food, nutrition & dietetics).

2. Barnyard Millet Kheer

Vegetarian | Servings: 2

Ingredients:

⦁ Barnyard millet: 26 g

⦁ Soya milk: 100 ml

⦁ Sugar substitute: As per taste

⦁ Cardamom: ½ tablespoon

Method of preparation:

⦁ Soak barnyard millet in water for at least 20 minutes. Rinse well, drain and set aside.

⦁ Add this to boiling milk. Let it simmer.

⦁ Once the millet is soft, add cardamom powder.

⦁ Simmer and add sugar substitute as per taste. Mix well and cook until it is thick and creamy.

⦁ Serve the kheer hot or warm.

Macronutrient calculation per serve:

Total Energy (Kcal) - 140

Carbohydrates (g) - 25.1

Protein (g) - 4.8

Fat (g) - 2

Fiber (g) - 2.5

(Source for calculation: “Nutritive value of Indian Foods“ by National Institute of Nutrition)

Nutritional benefits:

"Barnyard millet is a high-fibre food with a great balance of soluble or insoluble fragments. It is low in glycaemic index. It is a good source of iron, calcium, and vitamin B complex," says Nutritionist Srishti Goyal.

3. Sattu & mixed seeds halwa

Vegetarian | Servings: 2

Ingredients:

⦁ Sattu flour (Roasted bengal gram flour): 5 tablespoons (75 g)

⦁ Low fat milk: 1 glass (200 ml)

⦁ Sesame seeds: 1 teaspoon (5 g)

⦁ Pumpkin seeds: 1 teaspoon (5 g)

⦁ Sunflower seeds: 1 teaspoon (5 g)

⦁ Sugar substitute: As per taste

⦁ Ghee: 2 teaspoons (10 g)

⦁ Cardamom and cinnamon powder: 1 pinch

Method of preparation:

⦁ Dry roast sattu flour on a non-stick pan for 2 minutes, add 2 teaspoons of ghee and stir well on a low flame until it is golden brown in colour.

⦁ Add 200 ml milk and stir it until the milk is properly homogenized forming a paste like texture.

⦁ Add a sugar substitute as per taste.

⦁ Garnish the halwa with mixed seeds and serve it hot.

Macronutrient calculation per serve:

Total Energy (Kcal) - 260

Carbohydrates (g) - 27.5

Protein (g) - 14

Fat (g) - 10.6

Fibre (g) - 1.23

(Source for calculation: Indian Food Composition Table, 2017)

Nutritional benefits:

"This is an easily digestible recipe which is high in protein. Seeds contain a significant amount of fibre and micronutrients. It is a source of essential fatty acids and vitamin E which help in reducing inflammation and oxidative stress," says Shravani Bandwalkar, India, a bariatric dietitian working at Centre for Metabolic Surgeries.

4. Nuts and Seeds delight

Vegetarian | Servings: 2

Ingredients:

⦁ Bajra flour: 100 g

⦁ Whey protein powder: 40 g

⦁ Milk: 30 ml

⦁ Oats: 20 g

⦁ Dates:10 g

⦁ Ghee: 10 g

⦁ Almonds: 5 g

⦁ Walnuts: 5 g

⦁ Flaxseeds: 2.5 g

⦁ Chia seeds: 2.5 g

⦁ Pumpkin seeds: 2.5 g

⦁ Watermelon seeds: 2.5 g

⦁ Stevia: As per taste

⦁ Baking powder: 2.5 g

Method of preparation:

⦁ Mix ghee and stevia with a pinch of cinnamon.

⦁ Add bajra flour, oats and mixed seeds.

⦁ Add milk and mix everything well in the consistency of a dough.

⦁ Make small balls of this mixture and flatten them.

⦁ Preheat the oven at 190 degrees for 10 minutes.

⦁ Bake the biscuits for 14 minutes at 1900.

Macronutrient calculation per serve:

Energy (Kcal) -200

Carbohydrate (g) - 25

Protein (g) - 9

Fat (g) - 7.2

Fibre (g) - 4.5

(Source for calculations: Indian Food Composition Table, 2017)

Nutritional benefits:

"These biscuits are gluten free vegetarian snacks. They are protein and fibre rich and are a good source of calcium, iron and omega 3 fatty acids," Nidhi Singh, Clinical nutritionist with 11 years of experience in the field of clinical nutrition.

5. Yogurt & Strawberry Frozen Popsicles

Vegetarian | Servings: 10

Ingredients:

⦁ Greek yogurt plain: 1 cup (240 g)

⦁ Vanilla extract: 1 teaspoon (5 g)

⦁ Lemon: 1 tablespoon (15 g)

⦁ Vanilla whey protein: 2 scoops (50 g)

⦁ No sugar added chocolate chips: ¼ cup (60 g)

⦁ Strawberries: ¼ cup (60 g)

Method of preparation:

⦁ In a bowl add the greek yogurt and lemon, mix well.

⦁ Add vanilla extract, vanilla whey protein.

⦁ Pour the mixed ingredients into small popsicle molds.

⦁ Top with strawberries and 3 chocolate chips.

⦁ Freeze for one hour.

Macronutrient calculation per serve: 1 popsicle

Total energy (kcal) - 50

Carbohydrates (g) - 3

Protein (g) - 7.2

Fat (g) - 0.6

(Source for calculation: The Mexican Equivalent Food System)

Nutritional benefits:

"This is a high protein snack that provides satiety. This is a soft, easy to chew snack with a nice flavour. This snack is high in Vitamin D, calcium and minerals," says Mariana Canales, a nutritionist from Mexico.