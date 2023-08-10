I-day ice creams: Delicious frozen desserts for Independence Day celebrations

Independence Day (August 15) is almost here and even if you are done planning menus for your get-together or party, there is always scope for a last-minute dessert to satisfy that sweet tooth. When we think of a universally favourite dessert, ice cream comes to mind almost immediately. A perfect addition to your I-day menu, ice creams and frozen desserts can be added to the food spread to get some respite from heat and humidity. If you want to give a tricolour touch to your ice cream, this can be a perfect opportunity to being some interesting flavours and colours together. (Also read: Independence Day 2023: 5 fun ideas to celebrate I-day with your pets) Here are two interesting frozen dessert recipes you can try on I-day

1. Tiranga ice cream

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, New Delhi)

Ingredients

Vanilla ice cream

Milk - 300 ml cup

Sugar - 30 gm cup

Cornflour - 10 gm

Fresh cream - 100 gm

Vanilla essence - 1 tsp

Orange ice cream

Fresh orange pulp - 50 gm

Orange tang powder as per taste

Betel leaves - 2

Paan ice cream

Paan masala crush - 2 tbsp

Paan essence - 1 tsp

Gulkand - 2 tbsp

Fennel powder - 1 tbsp

Method:

Combine corn flour and ¼ cup of milk in a small bowl, mix well and keep aside.

Heat the remaining 2¼ cups of milk in a deep non-stick pan; allow it to boil on a medium flame for 7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Now, add sugar and the corn flour-milk mixture, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 4 to 5 minutes, while stirring continuously. Cool completely.

Once on room temperature, add fresh cream and vanilla essence and mix well.

Pour the mixture into a shallow aluminium container. Cover with an aluminium foil and freeze for an hour or 2 till semi-set.

Pour the mixture into a mixer and blend till smooth.

Divide the mixture into 3 portions.

Take a container, put aluminium foil, add 1 layer of vanilla ice cream. In another bowl (to give it a saffron colour and to make it flavourful), mix well orange pulp, orange tang powder and orange zest. Pour it on vanilla layer and freeze it for some time.

In another container, put aluminium foil, add another portion of vanilla ice cream and freeze it

Follow the same steps for 3rd layer of vanilla ice cream. Add chopped beetle leaves, paan masala syrup, paan essence, gulkand, fennel powder for green color and flavour, put it in freezer to set.

After all the 3 colour ice creams are set, demould them.

Put 3 scoops of tiranga ice cream on a plate. You can serve it on beetle leaves as well for a fancy look.

Enjoy this colourful and flavourful tiranga ice cream.

2. Brownie sandwich ice cream

(Recipe by Chef Subrat from Cray Craft, Andheri)

Ingredients

Brownie

5 tablespoons (71 grams) unsalted butter

1 1/4 cups (249 grams) granulated sugar

2 large eggs plus 1 egg yolk, cold

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup (75 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup (63 grams) all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (128 grams) semisweet chocolate chips

1 kg vanilla ice cream

250 g chocolate chip

50 g chocolate roasted almond

For the brownie

Whisk together butter, oil and sugar until light and fluffy.

Add eggs one by one.

Add vanilla essence.

Combine all the dry ingredients together in a separate bowl.

Add all the dry ingredients to the butter sugar and egg mixture.

Fold it little by little.

Add the chocolate chip.

Preheat the oven at 180.

Line and butter 2 of the 8-inch X12 inch pan.

Pour the batter into it both pans equally.

Bake it for 25-30 minutes.

Assembling

In a bowl take soften vanilla ice cream. Add chocolate chip and roasted chopped almonds and keep it aside.

Cover the 8X12 inch pan with a clean wrap.

Place the 1st layer of brownie.

Layer the ice cream mixture to it.

Add the second layer of brownie.

Let it set it in the fridge overnight or until firm to touch.

Once it sets de-mold it and cut it into desired shape.

