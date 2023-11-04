Dosa with a twist: From oats to spring dosa, 5 unique and mouthwatering variations you must try

South India's most popular and adaptable dish, the dosa, can be eaten at virtually any time of day and has all the benefits of one or more pulses. As well as being delicious, dosas have stood the test of time and have been reinvented in countless ways to suit modern tastes. This recipe for Indian pancakes is typically made with rice and fermented lentil or black gram batter. Dosas can be made crispier and thinner, such as khali dosa or plain dosa, or thicker and softer, called set dosa, using the same batter. There are numerous ways to make them and each has a different ratio of rice, beaten rice and lentils.

Elevate your culinary experience with these five innovative dosa recipes that offer a delightful twist on the traditional South Indian dish.(Pinterest)

If you're bored of the traditional aloo dosa, it's time to get creative and give your dosa recipe a delicious twist. From oats dosa for heath enthusiasts to spring dosa for spice lovers, there is something for everyone in our special recipe book. So put on your chef's hat and get ready for a dosa-licious adventure. (Also read: Idli with a twist: From stuffed idli to thaat idli, 5 delicious and creative recipes to delight your taste buds )

5 Creative Dosa Recipes to Tantalize Your Taste Buds

Oats dosa

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapoor)

Oats dosa recipe (Chef Kunal Kapoor)

Ingredients:

Oats – ½ cup

Water – ½ cup

Urad Dal (without skin) – 1½ tbsp

Methi dana soaked (fenugreek) – ¼ tsp

Green chilli chopped – 1no

Onion chopped – ¼ cup

Curry Leaves – handful

Ginger chopped – 2tsp

Cumin (optional) – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Sugar – 1tsp

Method:

1. Add 4 cups of water to the oats and let it sid on the side for 5mins. Then stir them up and skim off the milk water on top.

2. Add 4 cups of fresh water, stir and strain it through a sieve. Keep aside.

3. In the meantime heat a pan and add urad dal to lightly dry roast it for 2-3mins. Remove to a plate, let it cool and then dry grind it to a powder.

4. Add the oats in a mixer grinder along with methi, green chillies, onion, curry leaves, ginger and water. Grind it to a fine paste and remove to a bowl.

5. Add salt, sugar and urad dal powder keep aside till we prepare our south indian style tomato chutney.

6. Make sure to have a thick but pouring consistency of the dosa batter. Add some more water if it is too thick.

7. Enjoy your instant oats dosa with a coconut or coriander chutney.

2. Paneer dosa

(Recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Paneer dosa recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Dosa batter spoonful

1 tbsp Butter

¼ cup Capsicum

¼ cup tomato

2 tbsp corn

2 tbsp onion

¼ cup paneer

1 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 tbsp shezwan sauce

1 tsp pav bhaji masala

Salt to taste

1 tbsp butter for pizza spread

1 tsp coconut chutney

Fresh coriander

Processed cheese for topping

Oregano and chilli flakes for garnish

Method:

1. On a non sticky pan make a dosa with spoonful of batter , spread some butter on it

2. Add all the vegetables ( capsicum , tomato , corn , onion , paneer ) on dosa

3. Add tomato ketchup , schezwan sauce , pav bhaji masala and salt on veggies

4. Mash them with masher

5. And add some butter in this vegetable mixture

6. Spread mixture evenly on dosa

7. Top it up with coriander and processed cheese

8. Finally garnish it with oregano and chilli flakes

9. Serve hot.

3. Cheese dosa

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Cheese dosa (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups readymade dosa batter

50 grams processed cheese

½ medium onion

Oil as required

Butter as required

Finely chopped fresh coriander leaves

Green coconut chutney for serving

Method:

1. Heat a non-stick tawa. Dip onion in some oil and rub over hot tawa.

2. Pour a ladleful of batter and spread to make large thin disc.

3. Spread some butter lightly and cook till dosa is half done downside.

2. Grate some cheese and sprinkle some coriander leave on top, cook till light golden brown from downside, fold and transfer on a plate. Repeat the process for remaining batter.

3. Serve hot with green coconut chutney.

4. Spring dosa

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Spring Dosa recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup boiled hakka noodles

2 tbsp butter

¾ cup chopped onions

¾ cup shredded cabbage

¾ cup carrot juliennes

¾ cup capsicum juliennes

½ cup finely chopped spring onion whites and greens

4 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 tbsp chilli sauce

1 tsp soya sauce

2 tsp vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper (kalimirch) to taste

Other ingredients

2 cups dosa batter

Method:

1. Heat the butter in a broad non-stick pan, add the onions and sauté on a medium flame for 1 minute.

2. Add the cabbage, carrot and capsicum and sauté on a medium flame for 2 minutes.

3. Add the spring onion whites and greens, hakka noodles, tomato ketchup, chilli sauce, soya sauce, vinegar, salt and pepper, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute.

4. Divide the stuffing into 4 equal portions. Keep aside.

5. Heat a non-stick tava (griddle), sprinkle a little water on the tava (griddle) and wipe it off gently using a muslin cloth.

6. Pour 1½ ladleful of the batter on it and spread it in a circular motion to make a 225 mm. (9”) diameter thin circle.

7. Smear a little butter over it and along the edges and cook on a medium flame till the dosa turns light brown in colour and crisp.

8. Spread a portion of the stuffing in the centre and pat it lightly and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute. Fold over to make a roll.

9. Repeat with the remaining batter and stuffing to make 3 more dosas.

10. Serve immediately with sambhar and coconut chutney.

5. Sabudana dosa

(Recipe by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria)

Sabudana dosa (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ cup Sabudana (Sago Pearls)

¼ cup kuttu atta (Buckwheat Flour)

¼ cup Singhare ka atta (Water Chestnut Flour)

2 tbsp Yogurt

Sendha namak (Rock Salt) to taste

Black pepper powder, to taste

Approx. 2 cups Water

peanut oil as required

For the stuffing:

3 large potatoes, boiled

¼ cup crushed peanuts

4-5 curry leaves

2 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped

1 tsp Green Chilies, chopped

Method:

1. Grind the sabudana in the mixer to forma a smooth powder.

2. Add yogurt, kuttu atta, singhare ka atta, salt and pepper.

3. Add water and make smooth batter of free flowing consistency and set aside for 10 minutes.

4. You may need to add more water as the batter will thicken after resting.

5. Heat 2tbsp oil in a pan. Add the chopped green chilies, crushed peanuts and curry leaves and sauté over medium heat for 30 seconds.

6. Add mashed boiled potatoes, chopped coriander leaves, rock salt and pepper powder to taste.

7. Saute for 4-5 minutes, add 2 tbsp water and mix well. Remove from fire.

8. Heat the tawa for dosa. Season it well and wipe clean with a cloth.

9. To make dosa, pour a ladle full of the batter and swirl the pan to spread it around.

10. Drizzle some oil on the sides and allow to cook for 4-5 minutes.

11. Once the dosa is crisp on the underside and properly cooked, place some potato stuffing in the center and fold over.

12. Serve immediately as the dosa will turn soft on keeping.

