Idli with a twist: From stuffed idli to thaat idli, 5 delicious and creative recipes to delight your taste buds

Idli, a popular South Indian delicacy, has won hearts around the world with its fluffy texture and mild yet comforting flavour. They are soft, light, fluffy, steamed round cakes made from ground, fermented rice and lentil batter. Idli is not only delicious but also a healthy option as it is easy to digest and good for your gut health. You can enjoy this delicious meal at any time of the day, whether as a yummy breakfast or a wholesome lunch. While the classic idli is an all-time favorite, there's a world of idli variations waiting to be explored. Idli with a twist: 5 delicious and creative idli recipes for every palate (Pinterest)

Whether fried with your favourite spices or dipped in a delicious Chinese-style curry, these idli recipes are a delightful fusion of flavours and creativity, offering a new and exciting way to enjoy this timeless dish. So put on your chef's hat and get ready for an idlicious treat. (Also read: International Coffee Day 2023: From cake to pudding, 5 delectable coffee-based recipes you must try )

Must-Try Unique Idli Recipes

1. Thaat Idli

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Thaat Idli (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup kolum rice, soaked for 4-6 hours and drained

½ cup split skinless black gram (urad dal), soaked for 4-6 hours and drained

½ cup thin pressed rice (patla poha), soaked for 4-6 hours and drained

Salt to taste

Coconut chutney to serve

Sambhar to serve

Melted ghee to drizzle

Gun powder to sprinkle

Method:

1. In a stone grinder, add rice, urad dal and soaked thin pressed rice and ½ cup water and grind to a coarse batter. Transfer the batter into a bowl and ferment for 8-10 hours.

2. Add salt into the batter and mix well. Transfer the mixture into a greased thali.

3. Heat sufficient water in a steamer and place the thali in it and steam for 10-12 minutes.

4. Take the thali out and allow to cool slightly. Gently pass the knife around the edges and de-mould.

5. Serve hot with coconut chutney, sambhar and drizzle melted ghee on top of the idli and sprinkle gun powder.

2. Tawa Idli

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Tawa Idli(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ cup grated carrot

3-4 spring onion bulbs, finely chopped

2-3 tbsps chopped spring onion greens + for garnish

2 tbsps oil

8 idlis

Schezwan sauce for applying

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder for sprinkling

Chaat masala to taste

Pav bhaji masala for sprinkling

Green chilli sauce for drizzling

1 lemon

4 tsps butter

Method:

1. In a bowl, add grated carrot, spring onion bulbs and chopped spring onion greens and mix well. Set aside.

2. Heat oil in a non-stick tawa, place idlis on it and apply a little schezwan sauce on each and spread it evenly. Top it up with a portion of the prepared mixture on each idli.

3. Sprinkle salt, red chilli powder and chaat masala and pav bhaji masala and drizzle green chilli sauce.

4. Squeeze lemon and add butter on the sides and flip and cook for a minute. Take the tawa off the heat.

5. Transfer on to serving plate, garnish with chopped spring onion greens and serve hot.

3. Mini Chana Dal Idli

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Mini Chana Dal Idli(Pinterest)

Ingredient:

1 ½ cup chana dal (Split skinless bengal gram)

1 cup rice

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

Salt to taste

Oil for greasing

Coconut chutney for serving

Method:

1. Add chana dal in bowl add water and set aside for 8 hours

2. Add rice in bowl add water and set aside for 8 hours

3. Grind soaked chana dal with little water to make smooth batter cover.

4. Grind soaked soaked rice with little water to make smooth batter.

5. Add chana dal batter and rice batter in a bowl mix with hands, cover and set aside for fermenting for 7-8 hours .

6. Add ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder and salt mix well

7. Apply oil onto idli tray and Pour batter in mini idli tray with help one spoon, place idli tray onto steamer and cook for 8-10 minutes and demould mini idlis and serve with coconut chutney.

4. Idli chaat

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Idli chaat(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

6 leftover idlis

oil for deep-frying

10 tbsp whisked curds (dahi)

salt for sprinkling

2 tsp green chutney

4 tsp sweet chutney

cumin seeds (jeera) powder for sprinkling

chilli powder for sprinkling

2 tbsp sev

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Method:

1. To make idli chaat recipe, cut each idli into 4 equal pieces using a sharp knife.

2. Heat the oil in a deep-non-stick pan and deep-fry a few idli pieces on a medium flame till they turn crispy and golden brown in colour from all the sides. Drain on an absorbent paper.

3. Place half the deep-fried idli pieces in a serving plate.

4. Top it with 5 tbsp of whisked curds and sprinkle a little salt over it. Spread 1 tsp of green chutney and 2 tsp of sweet chutney evenly over it.

5. Finally sprinkle a little cumin seeds powder, chilli powder, 1 tbsp of sev and 1 tbsp of coriander evenly over it.

6. Repeat steps 3 to 5 to make 1 more serving.

7. Serve the idli chaat immediately.

5. Stuffed Idli

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Stuffed Idli(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

6 leftover idlis

oil for deep-frying

10 tbsp whisked curds (dahi)

salt for sprinkling

2 tsp green chutney

4 tsp sweet chutney

cumin seeds (jeera) powder for sprinkling

chilli powder for sprinkling

2 tbsp sev

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Method:

1. To make idli chaat recipe, cut each idli into 4 equal pieces using a sharp knife.

2. Heat the oil in a deep-non-stick pan and deep-fry a few idli pieces on a medium flame till they turn crispy and golden brown in colour from all the sides. Drain on an absorbent paper.

3. Place half the deep-fried idli pieces in a serving plate.

4. Top it with 5 tbsp of whisked curds and sprinkle a little salt over it. Spread 1 tsp of green chutney and 2 tsp of sweet chutney evenly over it.

5. Finally sprinkle a little cumin seeds powder, chilli powder, 1 tbsp of sev and 1 tbsp of coriander evenly over it.

6. Repeat steps 3 to 5 to make 1 more serving.

7. Serve the idli chaat immediately.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!