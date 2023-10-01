International Coffee Day 2023: From cake to pudding, 5 delectable coffee-based recipes you must try

International Coffee Day is a global celebration of coffee that takes place on October 1 each year. It is a day for coffee fans and lovers to come together and celebrate one of the world's most famous drinks. This day is not only about enjoying a good cup of coffee but also about raising awareness of the challenges faced by coffee growers and promoting sustainable practices within the coffee industry. Coffee is a delicious beverage that can be enjoyed in many different ways. Whether you prefer it hot and black or topped with whipped cream or chocolate chips, coffee has something to offer everyone. However, coffee goes beyond merely a beverage and may be enjoyed in the form of cakes, pudding, chocolate, and other foods. (Also read: International Coffee Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration and all you need to know ) Celebrate International Coffee Day in style with a tantalizing collection of coffee-infused delights.

Coffee based recipes you must try

Here are some tempting coffee-based recipes to try this International Coffee Day. So get ready to awaken your taste buds and add a caffeinated twist to your day.

1. Coffee cake

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Coffee cake (Freepik)

Ingredients:

200 gms butter

1½ cups castor sugar

4 eggs

2 tsps vanilla essence

3 cups ground biscuits

1 cup cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

¼ cup coffee decoction

Fresh cream as required

Icing sugar for garnish

Method:

1. Preheat the oven at 180ºC.

2. Take butter in a bowl. Add castor sugar and cream the mixture till colour changes.

3. Break eggs and add in the mixture. Mix well till slight peaks are formed.

4. Add vanilla essence in the mixture and mix well. Add biscuits, cocoa powder and baking powder. Gently cut and fold the mixture and mix well.

5. Add coffee decoction and gently cut and fold the mixture to mix well.

6. Transfer the mixture in cups. Pipe out cream on top and spread it with a toothpick to create designs as desired.

7. Bake at 180ºC for 20-25 minutes.

8. Sift icing sugar on top.

9. Serve immediately.

2. Coffee and Biscuit Parfait

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Coffee and Biscuit Parfait(Freepik)

Ingredients:

1 tsp instant coffee powder

1 cup coarsely crushed digestive biscuits

1 cup beaten whipped cream

2 scoops vanilla ice-cream

For The Topping

2 tbsp grated dark chocolate

2 tbsp roasted almond slivers

Method:

1. Combine the coffee and 1½ tsp of warm water in a small bowl and mix well.

2. Combine the beaten whipped cream and the coffee-water mixture, mix well and keep aside.

3. Take a serving glass, put ¼ cup coffee-whipped cream mixture, ¼ cup digestive biscuits, a scoop of ice-cream, again ¼ cup of coffee-whipped cream mixture and ¼ cup of digestive biscuits.

4. Top it with 1 tbsp of grated chocolate and 1 tbsp of almond slivers.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make 1 more serving.

6. Serve immediately.

3. Coffee Truffles

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Coffee Truffles(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 tbsp instant coffee powder

1 cup fresh cream

2 cups chopped dark chocolate

Cocoa powder for coating

Method:

1. Heat a pan. Add fresh cream and once it comes to a gentle boil, add dark chocolate and mix well till it melts.

2. Add coffee powder and mix well. Take the pan off the heat and transfer the mixture in a bowl. Refrigerate for an hour.

3. Roll the mixture into equal portions and roll into balls. Coat with cocoa powder and serve.

4. Coffee Walnut Smoothie

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Coffee Walnut Smoothie(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 tsp coffee powder

1/2 cup walnuts (akhrot)

1 tsp choco chips (optional)

2 to 3 drop vanilla essence

1 cup vanilla ice

5 to 6 tsp honey

1/2 cup ice

a spoon of chocolate sauce for garnish

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients and blend in a mixer till smooth and creamy.

2. Pour in to serving glasses.

3. Garnish with chocolate sauce.

4. Serve chilled.

5. Coffee Chia Pudding

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Coffee Chia Pudding(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons coffee decoction

¼ cup chia seeds

1½ cups milk

2 tablespoons sugar syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1½ tablespoons dark chocolate chips

Chocolate vermicelli for garnishing

Method:

1. Mix together coffee decoction, milk, sugar syrup, chia seeds, vanilla essence and chocolate chips in a bowl.

2. Pour into individual mason jars and freeze till set.

3. Garnish with chocolate vermicelli and serve immediately.

