Easy dessert recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth: Try chef Kunal Kapur's 2-ingredient gooey chocolate pudding

When a dessert craving hits, sometimes you want something decadent and chocolatey without signing up for an hour-long kitchen session. Sure, you could reach for the same old tub of ice cream, but why settle for the usual when you can whip up something delicious at home in minutes? With just two simple ingredients and barely any effort, this gooey, creamy chocolate treat could be exactly what your sweet tooth has been waiting for.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared a deliciously indulgent yet incredibly simple recipe for a two-ingredient chocolate pudding that comes together in minutes.

In an Instagram video shared on September 15, the chef describes the sweet dish: “Two ingredients. One seriously indulgent chocolate pudding. This is one of those recipes that feels almost too easy to be this good. Perfect for those sudden dessert cravings or when you want something sweet without spending an hour in the kitchen. Make it once, and I have a feeling this is going to become your new favourite chocolate fix.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 2 ripe bananas

100 g dark or milk chocolate, chopped

Cocoa powder, for garnish (optional) Method Peel the ripe bananas and cut them into small pieces. You don't need to be too precise with the cuts, as the bananas will be blended later. Break the chocolate into small pieces and melt it until silky, glossy and completely smooth. You can melt it in a microwave in short intervals, stirring between each, or use a double boiler. Add the chopped bananas and melted chocolate to a blender or food processor. Blend until the mixture turns into a smooth, thick and creamy puree with no large pieces of banana remaining. Transfer the chocolate-banana mixture to serving bowls or glasses. For a softer, gooey pudding, serve it immediately; alternatively, chill it in the refrigerator for a thicker, more pudding-like texture. Optional: Dust a light layer of cocoa powder over the top for a simple, elegant garnish and an extra hit of chocolate flavour. Grab a spoon and dig in to enjoy this rich, chocolaty banana dessert! About Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 2 ripe bananas

100 g dark or milk chocolate, chopped

Cocoa powder, for garnish (optional) Method Peel the ripe bananas and cut them into small pieces. You don't need to be too precise with the cuts, as the bananas will be blended later. Break the chocolate into small pieces and melt it until silky, glossy and completely smooth. You can melt it in a microwave in short intervals, stirring between each, or use a double boiler. Add the chopped bananas and melted chocolate to a blender or food processor. Blend until the mixture turns into a smooth, thick and creamy puree with no large pieces of banana remaining. Transfer the chocolate-banana mixture to serving bowls or glasses. For a softer, gooey pudding, serve it immediately; alternatively, chill it in the refrigerator for a thicker, more pudding-like texture. Optional: Dust a light layer of cocoa powder over the top for a simple, elegant garnish and an extra hit of chocolate flavour. Grab a spoon and dig in to enjoy this rich, chocolaty banana dessert! About Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Chef Kunal Kapur is an acclaimed Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and media personality, best known for serving as a judge and host on the hit reality TV series MasterChef India and Junior MasterChef India. Kapur holds a degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Chandigarh and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

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