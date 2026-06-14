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Easy Keto Dinner Option Made With Low Carb Paneer Tikka Masala And Nutritious Cauliflower Rice

Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice pairs protein-rich paneer with a lighter rice alternative for a balanced keto-friendly dinner.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 12:00 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Low-carb paneer tikka masala with cauliflower rice offers a fresh take on a popular Indian favourite by combining protein-rich ingredients with nutrient-dense vegetables. Popular among fans of keto friendly paneer tikka masala, this recipe brings together vibrant flavours and balanced nutrition in one satisfying plate.

Keto Friendly Paneer Tikka Masala With Cauliflower Rice (Freepik)

Paneer has been a staple in Indian kitchens for generations because of its versatility and impressive nutritional value. Rich in protein and calcium">Rich in protein and calcium, paneer supports muscle maintenance and bone health while naturally containing fewer carbohydrates than many other vegetarian proteins. Cauliflower rice, made by grating fresh cauliflower into rice-like pieces, provides fibre, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants">fibre, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants while keeping the meal lighter. This low carb Indian paneer recipe creates a balanced combination that supports healthy eating and works especially well during summer because of its fresh ingredients and moderate spice levels.

Feature

Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice

Regular Paneer Tikka

Main Base

Cauliflower rice

Naan or regular rice

Carbohydrate Content

Low

Moderate to high

Protein

High

High

Fibre

Higher

Moderate

Calories

Balanced

Higher

Keto Friendly

Yes

Limited

Calcium

Rich

Rich

Texture

Creamy with fluffy cauliflower

Smoky and soft

Weight Management

Better suited

Occasional meal

Best For

Keto dinners and healthy eating

Restaurant-style meals

Quick Facts About This Keto-Friendly Dinner

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian Fusion

Main Ingredients: Paneer and cauliflower

Best Served With: Fresh salad or mint yogurt

Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice Recipe

Creamy paneer, aromatic spices, and fluffy cauliflower rice create a wholesome keto dinner packed with flavour and balanced nutrition.

Ingredients

For Paneer Tikka Masala

  • 300g paneer, cubed
  • ½ cup thick yogurt
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 tomatoes, pureed
  • 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 1 tsp cumin powder
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt to taste
  • Fresh coriander

For Cauliflower Rice

  • 1 medium cauliflower, grated
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tbsp chopped coriander

Instructions

  1. Marinate the paneer with yogurt and spices for 20 minutes.
  2. Cook the marinated paneer until lightly golden.
  3. Prepare the masala with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and spices.
  4. Add the paneer and simmer until coated with the rich gravy.
  5. Heat olive oil and lightly sauté the grated cauliflower.
  6. Season the cauliflower rice with salt, pepper, and coriander.
  7. Serve the paneer tikka masala over fresh cauliflower rice.

Smart Ways To Make This Keto Meal Even Healthier

  1. Choose fresh homemade paneer to increase protein and reduce preservatives.
  2. Add spinach or bell peppers to increase vitamins and fibre.
  3. Use Greek yogurt for the marinade to boost protein.
  4. Include mushrooms to add nutrients and texture.
  5. Cook with extra virgin olive oil in small amounts.
  6. Add flaxseeds or chia seeds for healthy fats.
  7. Sprinkle roasted sesame seeds for additional calcium.
  8. Reduce salt and enhance flavour with fresh herbs.
  9. Pair the meal with cucumber salad for hydration.
  10. Finish with fresh lemon juice for vitamin C.

Nutritional Value Of Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala With Cauliflower Rice

Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice combines protein, healthy fats">protein, healthy fats, and vegetables to create a balanced keto-friendly meal.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Serving

Calories

390 kcal

Protein

24 g

Carbohydrates

14 g

Fat

25 g

Fibre

6 g

Calcium

420 mg

Iron

2.5 mg

Potassium

620 mg

Vitamin C

48 mg

Magnesium

70 mg

FAQs

Is Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice suitable for keto diets?

Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice contains fewer carbohydrates and works well for keto-friendly meal plans.

Can Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice help with weight management?

Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice provides protein and fibre that support balanced meals and healthy eating habits.

Why is cauliflower rice used in Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice?

Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice uses cauliflower as a nutrient-rich substitute that lowers carbohydrate intake.

 
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