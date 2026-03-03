Delicious Paneer Snacks for Holi: Tikka, Pakora, and Kathi Roll Recipes to Delight Your Guests

Few ingredients can turn a simple gathering into a festive spread quite like paneer. Soft, rich, and versatile, paneer easily transforms into delicious snacks that suit every celebration. Delicious paneer snacks for Holi, such as paneer tikka, paneer pakora, and paneer kathi roll, bring colour, flavour, and satisfaction to the celebration. paneer tikka (Freepik)

Paneer is a fresh cheese made by curdling milk with lemon or vinegar, and it is naturally rich in protein and calcium. Its mild taste absorbs spices beautifully, making it perfect for grilled, baked, or lightly pan-cooked recipes.

Paneer tikka offers smoky flavour with balanced spices, while paneer pakora adds a crisp bite that pairs well with chutneys. Paneer kathi rolls combine soft flatbread, marinated paneer, and fresh vegetables for a filling snack.

During Holi, similar high-protein options are preferred after long hours of fasting. Paneer-based snacks provide steady energy and help maintain fullness. Adding curd-based marinades also supports digestion.

Paneer snacks for Holi create a festive menu that feels lively, satisfying, and balanced, making every bite enjoyable for guests of all ages.

3 High-Protein Snacks With Paneer For Holi Paneer Tikka Paneer tikka is a festive favourite that adds colour and protein to Holi celebrations. Marinated in curd and spices, paneer absorbs flavour beautifully while staying soft inside. Grilled instead of fried, this snack offers a balanced and satisfying option for guests.

Ingredients 250 grams paneer (cubed)

¾ cup thick curd

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp mustard oil

1 small capsicum (cubed)

1 small onion (cubed)

Salt to taste Instructions In a bowl, mix curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, coriander powder, chilli powder, lemon juice, mustard oil, and salt. Add paneer cubes, capsicum, and onion. Coat evenly and marinate for at least 30 minutes. Thread onto skewers and grill in a preheated oven at 200°C for 15–20 minutes, turning once halfway. If you want, you can cook on a grill pan until lightly charred on all sides. Serve hot with mint curd dip. Baked Paneer Pakora Paneer pakora is often linked with festive gatherings, and this baked version keeps it balanced. Coated in a spiced besan batter and baked until crisp, it offers the familiar taste with a lighter approach suitable for Holi celebrations.

Ingredients 200 grams paneer (sliced)

¾ cup besan (gram flour)

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp ajwain

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

Water as needed

Salt to taste Instructions In a bowl, mix besan, turmeric, ajwain, chilli powder, coriander, and salt. Add water gradually to form a thick batter. Stir in one tbsp oil for smooth coating. Dip paneer slices into batter, ensuring even coverage. Place on a lined baking tray. Bake at 190°C for 20–25 minutes, flipping halfway for even crispness. Remove once golden and firm. Serve with green chutney or curd dip. Paneer Kathi Roll Paneer kathi roll brings together marinated paneer and fresh vegetables wrapped in whole wheat flatbread. This handheld snack suits Holi gatherings and offers protein, fibre, and flavour in every bite. It feels festive yet practical for serving guests.

Ingredients 200 grams paneer (strips)

½ cup thick curd

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp mustard oil

1 cup sliced onions and capsicum

4 whole wheat rotis

2 tsp mint curd dip

Salt to taste Instructions Mix curd, cumin powder, garam masala, lemon juice, mustard oil, and salt. Add paneer strips and marinate for 20–30 minutes. Cook paneer in a pan until lightly golden. In the same pan, sauté onions and capsicum briefly. Spread the mint curd dip over each roti. Place paneer and vegetables in the centre and roll tightly. Wrap in butter paper for easy serving. FAQs Which paneer snack is best for a healthy Holi party? Grilled paneer tikka is one of the healthiest paneer snacks for Holi. It is high in protein, cooked without deep frying, and pairs well with curd-based dips.

2. Can paneer snacks for Holi be made without frying?

Yes, paneer tikka can be grilled and paneer pakora can be baked. These methods reduce excess oil while keeping the snacks flavourful and festive.

3. How long can paneer snacks be stored after preparation?

Paneer snacks can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 24 hours. Reheat gently before serving for best taste and texture.