Easy Mushroom Soup Recipe With Fresh Mushrooms And Herbs For A Simple Rainy-Day Meal

Rainy evenings pair naturally with a bowl of mushroom soup, especially when fresh mushrooms are cooked with garlic, herbs, and a smooth broth. Mushroom soup recipe for cozy rainy evenings is a simple dish made by sautéing mushrooms with onions and garlic, adding vegetable stock, and blending or simmering the ingredients until the soup reaches the desired texture. Cream, milk, or plant-based milk can be added for a smoother version.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mushroom soups are found in many European cuisines, with creamy mushroom soup becoming especially popular in French and Western cooking. The recipe has since taken many forms around the world, including lighter Indian versions flavoured with black pepper, garlic, coriander, and herbs. Mushrooms provide B vitamins, selenium, potassium, and beta-glucans, while their fibre content supports digestion. A homemade mushroom soup can also be kept relatively low in calories and fat, making it suitable for balanced meals and some diabetic-friendly diets.

The monsoon season makes mushroom soup a useful choice because fresh mushrooms and vegetables can be combined into an easy one-pot meal. The soup can support immunity through nutrients such as selenium and beta-glucans, while B vitamins help normal energy metabolism. Adding vegetables increases fibre, and using a light stock instead of heavy cream keeps the recipe lower in fat and calories. The earthy mushroom flavour, mild seasoning, and smooth texture make the soup enjoyable without requiring complicated ingredients.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Unlike heavier soups made with cream, cheese, or large amounts of starch, mushroom soup recipe can be prepared with a simple vegetable stock and fresh produce. Choosing fresh mushrooms, cleaning them properly, and cooking them thoroughly is especially important during the rainy season because excess moisture can speed up spoilage. Homemade preparation also gives better control over salt, cream, and other ingredients, making the recipe easier to adapt for different dietary needs. Mushroom Soup Vs Other Soups {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike heavier soups made with cream, cheese, or large amounts of starch, mushroom soup recipe can be prepared with a simple vegetable stock and fresh produce. Choosing fresh mushrooms, cleaning them properly, and cooking them thoroughly is especially important during the rainy season because excess moisture can speed up spoilage. Homemade preparation also gives better control over salt, cream, and other ingredients, making the recipe easier to adapt for different dietary needs. Mushroom Soup Vs Other Soups {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Mushroom soup is an easy monsoon meal made with fresh mushrooms, garlic, herbs, and vegetable stock. The recipe is light, nutritious, and easy to prepare at home.

Feature Mushroom soup Other vegetable soups Main Ingredient Fresh mushrooms Mixed vegetables Protein Moderate, mainly from mushrooms and milk Depends on the vegetables and added ingredients Key Nutrients Selenium, B vitamins, potassium, and beta-glucans Vitamins, minerals, and fibre Texture Smooth and creamy or lightly chunky Usually brothy or chunky Flavour Earthy, savoury, and mildly creamy Varies with vegetables and spices Calories Can be kept low with light milk or stock Usually low, depending on ingredients Best Season Especially suited to rainy and cool weather Suitable throughout the year Diet Options Can be made vegetarian, vegan, or dairy-free Depends on the recipe View All

Quick Look At The Recipe

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Recipe Type: Soup

Cuisine: International

Diet: Vegetarian

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: Approximately 130 kcal per serving

How To Make Mushroom Soup At Home

Fresh mushrooms, garlic, onion, and herbs are simmered with vegetable stock to create a smooth soup with a rich mushroom flavour.

Ingredients

250g fresh button mushrooms, sliced

1 small onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 cups vegetable stock

½ cup low-fat milk

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon chopped coriander or parsley

Instructions

Clean the mushrooms thoroughly and slice them evenly. Heat olive oil in a saucepan. Add onion and garlic and cook for 2–3 minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté until the mushrooms release their moisture. Pour in the vegetable stock and add oregano, pepper, and salt. Simmer for 10–12 minutes. Blend the soup until smooth or leave some mushroom pieces for texture. Add milk and simmer for another 2–3 minutes without boiling heavily. Garnish with fresh coriander or parsley and serve.

Easy Ways To Make Mushroom Soup Healthier

Use low-fat milk instead of heavy cream to reduce saturated fat. Add spinach, carrots, or broccoli to increase the fibre and vitamin content. Choose homemade vegetable stock to control the amount of sodium. Use a small amount of olive oil instead of butter for cooking. Keep the soup creamy by blending mushrooms instead of adding extra cream. Add black pepper, garlic, and fresh herbs for flavour without excess salt. Serve mushroom soup with whole-grain toast for a more balanced meal.

Nutrition In Mushroom Soup

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nutrient Amount Calories 130 kcal Protein 6 g Carbohydrates 14 g Dietary Fibre 3 g Total Fat 5 g Saturated Fat 2 g Calcium 85 mg Iron 1.5 mg Potassium 390 mg Selenium 12 mcg View All

FAQs

Is mushroom soup healthy for rainy evenings?

Yes. Mushroom soup provides protein, fibre, selenium, potassium, and B vitamins while remaining light when prepared with low-fat milk and limited oil.

Can mushroom soup be made without cream?

Yes. Mushroom soup can be made creamy by blending cooked mushrooms and using low-fat milk, oat milk, or unsweetened soy milk.

Is mushroom soup good for a diabetic diet?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mushroom soup can fit into a diabetic-friendly meal plan when prepared without refined flour, excess cream, or added sugar and served in a suitable portion.