Eid 2021 Recipe: Indulge in chocolate flavoured Shahi Kalakand Phirni and Sheera

If you are bored of eating the routine desserts on Eid, here are the recipes for Chocolate flavoured Shahi Kalakand Phirni and Chocolaty Sheera, which will not only remind you of the familiar flavours of Eid, but the chocolate variations will surely take your taste buds on a fun ride
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Chocolate flavoured Shahi Kalakand Phirni

With Eid ul-Fitr just around the corner, many of us are scrambling around trying to make the most of the last few days of Ramadan and also bubbling with anticipation for Eid. After a month-long period of fasting, pious Muslims from around the world make the most of Eid, which is also known as the 'festival of breaking fast', and indulge in delicious delicacies, both savoury and sweet.

Among the popular sweet dishes associated with Eid, are sheer korma, seviyan, phirni, shahi tukda and plenty others. However, if you are bored of eating the routine desserts on Eid, here are the recipes for Chocolate flavoured Shahi Kalakand Phirni and Chocolaty Sheera, which will not only remind you of the familiar flavours of Eid, but the chocolate variations will surely take your taste buds on a fun ride, and both recipes can be prepared within the hour. What more can one ask for? Check them out:

Chocolate flavoured Shahi Kalakand Phirni

Preparation Time: 5 mins

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

650 ml of milk

40gms soaked rice, crushed

250 ml Hershey’s or any Chocolate Syrup

1 tsp Cardamom powder

2 tsp pistachios sliced (blanched and skinned)

100 g Kalakand

Method

Heat milk on low flame in a heavy bottom broad pan and heat till it reduces to half, keep stirring at intervals so that the lumps are not formed

As the milk reduces, pour in the rice paste and stir continuously. Do not let the paste stick to the bottom of the pan

As the mixture starts to thicken, pour in the chocolate syrup and mix

Once the mixture has thickened &amp; reaches coating consistency, add cardamom powder and mix thoroughly, cook further for 2-3 minutes more

Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool for a while

Pour in individual serving bowls and garnish with pistachio slices and crumbled kalakand

Chocolaty Sheera Recipe

Ingredients:

3 tbsp ghee

100 gm semolina (suji)

200 ml water

2 tbsp. Hershey’s (or any) chocolate Syrup

¼ Cup Sugar

Method:

Put a saucepan on medium heat, add the ghee and let it melt.

Once the ghee melts, add semolina and roast till the color changes to a light golden brown.

Add water slowly followed by Hershey’s Chocolate Flavored Syrup.

Keep stirring

Cover the pan and let the mixture simmer for 2 minutes.

Garnish with sliced almonds and serve hot.

(Recipe courtesy Hershey's India)

