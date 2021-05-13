Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Is it even 'Meethi Eid' without Sheer Khurma? Try recipe here

The sacred month of fasting will wrap up this evening after the maghrib or evening azaan which is the Muslims call for prayer and as the crescent moon for the Shawwal is sighted, people will bid adieu to Ramadan and gear up to welcome Eid-ul-Fitr the next day. While the West culturally follows the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar which means it is based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan and the tenth is Shawwal whose first day is marked as Eid-ul-Fitr across the world. Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on when the crescent moon is sighted since lunar months are shorter than solar months and so it varies from country to country by about a day.

Ahead of Eid this year, experience a relishing yet guilt free experience with this recipe of sheer khurma that we stumbled upon in our search for the vermicelli pudding. Sheer Khurma is a traditional dessert of Eid festival and even in humble festivities amid Covid-19 lockdown this year, one just can’t help but go weak in the knees every time it is served.

Check out the easy recipe here to add your own personal touch to the Eid-ul-Fitr delicacies being prepared on chaand raat:

Ingredients:

Milk -750 ml

Sugar- 50 gms

Milk maid-3 tbsp

Dry fruits -150 gms (raisins, almonds, pistas dates,chironji ,cashew nuts)

Saffron milk- 3 tbsp

Ghee -2 tbsp

Seviya/vermicelli -100 gms

Method:

Add 2 tbsp of Ghee, fry the dry fruits for a minute and keep it aside. Next, fry the seviyaan on a slow flame till evenly browned and a nice golden colour.

Then take sugar, condensed milk, saffron and cook for a few minutes on a slow flame. Lastly add the dry fruits to the Sheer khurma, serve and enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/rakheevaswani)

Chaand raat is a witness to cauldrons of desserts being cooked, houses whitewashed and lit, streets decorated and women applying mehndi or henna designs on their hands, all in preparation of Eid the next day. Unlike previous years when bangles shops and other stores remained open till late at the night, this year the celebrations and market festivities have been dampened by the ongoing coronavirus which has already taken over 2.5 lakh lives in the country.

Here’s wishing everyone a peaceful and healthy chaand raat tonight!

