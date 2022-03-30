Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evergreen dessert recipes

It’s that time of the year, when we need to indulge in healthy desserts as summers mean showing off that hot body. Indulge in these guilt-free dessert options this season.
Published on Mar 30, 2022 11:13 PM IST
BySwati Chaturvedi

It’s that time of the year, when we need to indulge in healthy desserts as summers mean showing off that hot body. Indulge in these guilt-free dessert options this season.

Banana bread Ingredients

250 grams all purpose flour/ oat flour1 teaspoon baking soda 1/4th teaspoon salt 1/2 teasooon ground cinnamon 115 grams vegetable oil 150 grams packed light brown sugar 2 large eggs 80 grams plain yogurt 2 cups mashed bananas (approximately 4 large ripe bananas) 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 100 grams chopped toasted pecans Method1)Whip the eggs and sugar together in a stand mixer till doubled in volume2)Gradually whisk in the oil and vanilla extract 3)Alternate the curd and the flour, starting with flour and ending with flour 4)Lastly add the mashed bananas5)Pour into a baking cake tub and bake at 180 degree Celsius for about 60 minutes

Flourless Brownie Cookie Ingredients:150 grams 70% dark chocolate 70 grams unsalted butter 150 grams castor sugar 2 no, large sized eggs 30 grams cocoa powder 1/4th teaspoon salt 

Method1) Melt the butter and chocolate together in a microwave and keep aside to cool down. 2) In a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whisk the eggs and flour till doubled in volume 3)Mix in the chocolate and butter mix into the whipped eggs. 4)Gradually fold in the cocoa powder and salt. 5)Chill the dough in the refrigerator for about 6-8 minutes 6) Bake at 180 degree Celsius for 8-9 minutes.

