Experience the ultimate food fusion with this Mumbai-style Chinese Bhel recipe

Bhel is a snack dish usually prepared with puffed rice, a medley of vegetables, combination of sweet and sour chutneys, some spices and a generous squeeze of lemon along with some crunchy nuts and such. And while this already sounds like the definition of perfection in terms of a balance of flavours and textures, there is another variation of the humble bhel, it's not so authentic 'Chinese' version that has people salivating at the mere sound. Mumbai-style Chinese Bhel uses fried and boiled noodles in place of the puffed rice, and replaces the usual chopped veggies with julienned cabbage, capsicum, carrots, spring onions, and schezwan and red chilli sauce in place of the street side chutneys.

This recipe for the same by Chef Ranveer Brar should not take more than 35 minutes to create, from prep to serving. Check it out....

Ingredients

For Chinese Bhel

¼ medium Cabbage - shredded

1 small Carrot - julienned

1 small Capsicum - julienned

1 Spring Onion - chopped

2 tbsp Schezwan Sauce

1 tbsp Red Chilli Sauce

1 cup Fried Noodles

¼ tsp Vinegar

For Fried Noodles

2 cups boiled Noodles

For Manchurian

¾ medium Cabbage - chopped

1 medium Carrot - chopped

1 fresh Green Chilli - chopped

2 tbsp Coriander Leaves - chopped

1 inch Ginger - chopped

Salt to taste

2 tbsp Refined Flour

2 tbsp Corn-starch

½ tsp Black Pepper Powder

Method to prepare

For Fried Noodles

In a kadai heat oil for frying and then add the boiled noodles in medium hot oil and then until light golden and crispy. Remove and keep aside for further use.

For Manchurian

In a bowl add cabbage, carrot, green chillies, coriander leaves, ginger, salt to taste, refined flour, corn-starch, black pepper powder and mix it properly and bring everything together.

Now deep fry them in medium hot oil until golden brown and crispy. Remove and keep aside for further use.

For Chinese Bhel

In a bowl add cabbage, carrot, capsicum, spring onion, schezwan sauce, red chilli sauce, fried noodles, vinegar and mix everything properly and serve immediately.

To make manchurian chinese bhel add the manchurian balls in the mixture of Chinese bhel.

Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar

