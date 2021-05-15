Explore your culinary skills with Chef Gordon Ramsay approved Lobster Tagliolini

Some of us really took to expanding our palate and culinary skills during the coronavirus induced lockdown, and given the rising cases many foodies can't eat at their favourite haunts and ordering in doesn't work with all dishes especially pastas as they can get chewy from being packaged. If you are a fan of fine dining, sea food and pasta this recipe for Lobster Tagliolini served at celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's Dubai restaurant Bread Street Kitchen & Bar will truly blow you away. While the directions for making fresh pasta are given one can also use store bought pasta although it will make a huge difference to the taste and texture of the dish. Check out this recipe to cook up a storm this weekend:

Fresh pasta dough (makes 20 portions):

500gr strong pasta flour

500gr semolina

500ml Italian egg yolk

Splash of water.

Emulsion:

150ml white wine

150ml extra virgin olive oil

20gr butter

6gr garlic

Blitz all ingredients together. Also you can buy already made fresh tagliolini or replace for dry pasta.

Garnish per portion:

1/2 a lobster meat roughly chopped (live lobster cooked in boiling water for 1’. Cool in ice water. Cut in half. Remove meat from body and claws. Keep shell for sauce)

1/2 Chopped red chilly

Tbsp. chopped spring onions

Tbsp. chopped parsley

Method:

Cook pasta for 4 minutes in salted boiling water.

In a pan add the lobster, chilly, spring onion, and 3-4 tbsp. of the emulsion. Bring to boil.

Add pasta and toss over heat for 1 minute.

Lobster Bisque base

Roasted lobster and langoustine shells

1 onion

2 large carrots

1 leek

4cloves garlic

Herb stalks (basil, coriander, tarragon)

4 sticks lemon grass

6 white pepper corns

3 star anise

2 tblspn of tomato puree

250ml of brandy

1ltr of white wine

2 liters of chicken stock

2ltr veal stock

Method:

Caramelize off the vegetables.

Add tomato paste and cook out a little

Add roasted shells

Deglaze with brandy and reduce

add white wine and reduce

Add socks, cook out approx. 35 minutes.

Pass and reduce to desired consistency

Infuse with fresh herbs last five minutes

Serve:

Serve and finish with lobster sauce.

(Recipe by Chef Cesar Bartolini at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Atlantis Dubai)

