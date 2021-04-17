Fasting for Ramadan, Navratri? Replenish your energy with this easy Chana Masala

With Ramadan and Navaratri upon us, many of us in India and around the world are fasting, and when it is time to break one's fast, we tend to jump to eat everything that our heart desires, from fried samosas and bhajiyas to sugary drinks and desserts, and while these may satiate us, they aren't always the best things to consume when it comes to nutrition. It is important for one to include fruit, vegetables, carbohydrates, protein and a balanced mix of all food groups to replenish our energy levels. The easiest dish to consume during this time that ensures one is satiated with healthy and nutritious food is easily Chana Masala. This dish only requires a few hours (or overnight) prep and can be whipped up in less than an hour, and will not only satiate you but leave you without feeling sickly on account of overeating. Read on:

Ingredients

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 medium onion, chopped

½ teaspoon fine sea salt, to taste

5 cloves garlic, pressed or minced

1 tablespoon peeled and minced fresh ginger

1 ½ teaspoons garam masala

1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

Pinch of cayenne pepper

3-4 whole peeled tomatoes, with their juices

3 cups of pre-soaked chickpeas, rinsed and drained

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Fresh coriander for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Cook the chana masala: In a medium Dutch oven or large saucepan, warm the oil over medium-low heat. Add the onion, chilli and salt. Cook until the onion is tender and turning translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add the garlic and ginger, and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in the garam masala, coriander, cumin, turmeric, salt and cayenne (if using), and cook for another minute, while stirring constantly.

Add the tomatoes and their juices. If using whole tomatoes, use the back of a wooden spoon to break the tomatoes apart (you can leave some chunks of tomato for texture).

Raise the heat to medium-high and add the chickpeas. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Cook, reducing the heat as necessary to maintain a gentle simmer, for 10 minutes or longer to allow the flavors to develop. Season to taste with additional salt, if desired. If it’s not spicy enough for your liking, add another pinch of cayenne.

Serve over basmati rice, if desired, and garnish with a lemon wedge or two and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro leaves.

(Recipe courtesy Cookie and Kate)