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Fitness influencer shares easy recipes to make chia pudding with 35g protein in 3 ways: Snickers, gajar halwa, apple pie

Vanshika Khurana's chia puddings are the perfect protein rich recipes for some sweet guilt-free indulgence. 

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 07:54 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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When one has a sweet tooth, not loading up on empty calories becomes a Herculean task. However, according to fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana, it is perfectly possible to satisfy our cravings without going off track from a healthy diet.

Vanshika Khurana shares 3 variations for chia pudding. (@fit.khurana/Instagram)

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares mouth-watering kathal biryani recipe for summer: See step-by-step preparation

Taking to Instagram on April 9, Vanshika shared three recipes to make chia puddings in as many flavours. Each contains approximately 35 grams of protein and is made from a single base. The detailed recipe is as follows.

Chia seed base for pudding

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp chia seeds (20 g)
  • 1 scoop vanilla plant protein powder (30 g)
  • 200 ml toned milk
  • 50 ml water

Method:

  • Mix and stir everything well, and let it thicken for five to six hours in the fridge.

1. Snickers chia pudding

The recipe contains approximately 393 calories and 35 grams of protein.

Ingredients (per jar):

  • Chia base
  • 1 small apple (100 g)
  • ½ tsp butter (3 g)
  • ½ tsp cinnamon powder
  • 2 tbsp Greek yoghurt (30 g)
  • Stevia (to taste)

Method:

  • Sauté the apple with some butter and cinnamon, layer the chia pudding base with the cooked apples and some seeds, top it off with Greek yoghurt sweetened with stevia and dust cinnamon powder on top.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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