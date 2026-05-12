Fitness influencer shares pav bhaji recipe with 27g protein: See step-by-step preparation
The protein pav bhaji recipe by Vanshika Khurana is the perfect indulgent snack to go for when craving something delicious and savoury.
Eating healthy is easier said than done, and the craving to snack on something tasty makes it all the more difficult. However, staying on track with the diet does not mean that one cannot be indulgent at all. Taking to Instagram on April 16, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shared her signature protein pav bhaji recipe that delivers on both health and taste.
Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares homemade chocobar ice cream recipe to beat the summer heat: See step-by-step making
Vanshika used whole wheat pav for the recipe, which is loaded with 27 grams of protein in each serving, along with just 503 calories. The ingredients listed below are sufficient for three servings. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for protein pav bhaji
- ½ tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped
- ¼ cup onion, finely chopped
- ¾ cup tomato puree
- ¼ cup peas
- ¼ cup chopped carrots
- ¼ cup chopped capsicum
- ½ small beetroot
- ½ cup cauliflower florets
- ¼ cup moong dal soaked
- 45g soya chunks
- 1 tsp jeera
- 2 tbsp pav bhaji masala
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- ½ tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp jeera powder
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 2 whole wheat pav
- ½ tsp butter (for toasting the pav, optional)
- 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
Method of preparation
- Prepare the soy granules: Boil the soya chunks for five to six minutes, squeeze out excess water and pulse them in a mixer until they form granules.
- Prepare the base: In a pressure cooker, melt butter. Add jeera, garlic and onions. Sauté until fragrant and lightly golden.
- Add the masala: Add tomato puree, pav bhaji masala, chilli powder, coriander powder and jeera powder. Cook for two to three minutes.
- Add the vegetables & protein: Add peas, carrots, capsicum, beetroot, cauliflower, moong dal and soy granules. Mix well.
- Cook: Add water until everything is covered, close the cooker and cook for three whistles until everything is soft.
- Mash the bhaji: Mash the bhaji well until smooth and thick. Finish with coriander leaves and lemon juice.
- Toast the pav: Toast the 2 whole wheat pav with 1 tsp butter, a little chopped coriander and chilli powder.
- Serve: Serve hot with the pav, extra lemon, onion and coriander.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only.{{/usCountry}}
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.