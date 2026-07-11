...
...
Next Story

Fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shares creamy shahi paneer recipe loaded with 31g protein per serving

The shahi paneer recipe by Vanshika Khurana is low in calorie and rich in protein, making it the perfect healthy and indulgent dish.

Updated on: Jul 11, 2026 07:31 PM IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A warm bowl of creamy shahi paneer is the comfort food for many desi folks. It is filling and indulgent, and is the perfect pairing for the softest naans and the crispiest parathas. But what if it can be healthier as well?

Vanshika Khurana's shahi paneer recipe has just 380 calories. (@fit.khurana/Instagram)
Vanshika Khurana's shahi paneer recipe has just 380 calories. (@fit.khurana/Instagram)

Also Read | Refresh yourself during hotter days with chef Sanjeev Kapoor's masala chaas recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Taking to Instagram on July 9, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shows how to do just that with her own recipe for the dish. According to Vanshika, the dish has 31 grams of protein and 5.5 grams of fibre in each serving, with only 380 calories.

The list of ingredients presented below is for two servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

recipefood recipes
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shares creamy shahi paneer recipe loaded with 31g protein per serving
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON