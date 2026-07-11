Fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shares creamy shahi paneer recipe loaded with 31g protein per serving

A warm bowl of creamy shahi paneer is the comfort food for many desi folks. It is filling and indulgent, and is the perfect pairing for the softest naans and the crispiest parathas. But what if it can be healthier as well?

Vanshika Khurana's shahi paneer recipe has just 380 calories. (@fit.khurana/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on July 9, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shows how to do just that with her own recipe for the dish. According to Vanshika, the dish has 31 grams of protein and 5.5 grams of fibre in each serving, with only 380 calories.

The list of ingredients presented below is for two servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for shahi paneer 1 large onion, roughly chopped

3 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped

4–5 garlic cloves, minced

2 green chillies

1 bay leaf

1 tsp cumin seeds

4–5 whole black peppercorns

2 green cardamom

1 tbsp melon seeds (magaz)

4–5 cauliflower florets (boiled)

¼ cup pumpkin (boiled)

100g high-protein paneer (for blending)

100-120g high-protein paneer, cut into cubes/triangles

50ml low-fat milk

Salt, to taste

Red chilli powder, to taste

Turmeric powder

Coriander powder

Cumin powder

Garam masala

Cinnamon powder

Kasuri methi

Sweetener, to taste

Water, as required Method of preparation Heat a pan and add cumin seeds, whole black peppercorns, green cardamom and bay leaf. Let them splutter. Add the minced garlic, green chillies and melon seeds. Sauté for one to two minutes. Add the chopped onion and cook until soft and lightly golden. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become completely soft and mushy. Add salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala and cinnamon powder. Cook the masala well. Add the boiled cauliflower, boiled pumpkin and 100g paneer. Blend everything until completely smooth. Pass the blended gravy through a sieve and pour it back into the pan. Add 50ml low-fat milk and let the gravy simmer for two to three minutes. Add the paneer cubes and cook for another 10 minutes so they absorb the flavours. Stir in a little sweetener, crush kasuri methi between your palms, sprinkle it over the curry and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for shahi paneer 1 large onion, roughly chopped

3 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped

4–5 garlic cloves, minced

2 green chillies

1 bay leaf

1 tsp cumin seeds

4–5 whole black peppercorns

2 green cardamom

1 tbsp melon seeds (magaz)

4–5 cauliflower florets (boiled)

¼ cup pumpkin (boiled)

100g high-protein paneer (for blending)

100-120g high-protein paneer, cut into cubes/triangles

50ml low-fat milk

Salt, to taste

Red chilli powder, to taste

Turmeric powder

Coriander powder

Cumin powder

Garam masala

Cinnamon powder

Kasuri methi

Sweetener, to taste

Water, as required Method of preparation Heat a pan and add cumin seeds, whole black peppercorns, green cardamom and bay leaf. Let them splutter. Add the minced garlic, green chillies and melon seeds. Sauté for one to two minutes. Add the chopped onion and cook until soft and lightly golden. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become completely soft and mushy. Add salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala and cinnamon powder. Cook the masala well. Add the boiled cauliflower, boiled pumpkin and 100g paneer. Blend everything until completely smooth. Pass the blended gravy through a sieve and pour it back into the pan. Add 50ml low-fat milk and let the gravy simmer for two to three minutes. Add the paneer cubes and cook for another 10 minutes so they absorb the flavours. Stir in a little sweetener, crush kasuri methi between your palms, sprinkle it over the curry and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

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