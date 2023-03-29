The best part about being an adult is that you can have dessert for breakfast, after lunch or dinner and since it is already deep in the afternoon, we suggest whipping up a cheesecake at home to brush aside mid-week blues and treat your tastebuds to a deliciously sweet note. It is said that cheesecake will always taste like love and that is all the excuse we need to brush aside mid-week blues by whipping up a cheesecake at home.

Follow these tips to bake that perfect cheesecake at home (Photo by Lynda Kechiche on Unsplash)

Just because you don't live near a bakery doesn't mean you have to go without cheesecake so, straighten your baker's hat and celebrate this Wednesday with a cheesecake as we got chefs on board to share tips to help you bake that perfect cheesecake at home. Cheesecake is indeed a very delectable dessert with impeccable taste and according to Saurabh Singh Chandel, Executive Chef at Crowne Plaza in Greater Noida, following tips will make sure that you have a perfect slice of cheesecake!

1. Keep your cream cheese always at room temperature

Keeping your cream cheese at room temperature ensures that your cheesecake is not lumpy and all the ingredients blend smoothly. If the cream cheese is too firm, then it will not mix well and will form lumps. Also, opt for a full fat cream cheese because more fat means that the cake will be more creamy.

2. Add a little flour or cornstarch

Adding a little flour or corn starch prevents the egg proteins from over-coagulating which not only helps in preventing cracks but also gives a smooth and creamy texture. You can use flour or if you want a gluten-free ingredient then you can use cornstarch. Just keep in mind that the quantity of the cornstarch has to be half the quantity of flour.

3. Don't over-mix the batter or mix on a very high speed

Over-mixing or mixing on a very high speed add more air to a batter and too much air can cause cracks. The cheesecake can rise too much or too quickly, fall and then crack.

4. Don't open the oven

Refrain from opening the oven while the cake is in between the baking process. Doing this will let out the all the hot, steamy air and the change in temperature can cause the cheesecake to fall in the middle or bake unevenly.

5. Don't overbake the cheesecake

Over baking the cheesecake can cause cracks. So the cake has to be prevented from over baking.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Chef Sumit Kumar, Sous Chef at The Lalit in New Delhi, recommended:

Prebake the crumbled cookie crust for at least 10 minutes for a perfect cake base. Use room temperature ingredients for cake including cream cheese, whisked egg and cooking cream for a better consistency. Do not incorporate too much air in the cheesecake filling while whisking as it spoils the overall texture of the spread. Always bake the cheesecake in a double boiler. Bake the cheesecake at a low temperature and for longer period of time for a perfect.

We hope that these simple and easy tips help you in achieving the perfect cheesecake which has a creamy texture and a creamier taste.