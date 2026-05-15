Fresh Mango Salad With Tangy Lime Dressing And Mild Chilli For Vibrant Summer Flavours

Fresh mango slices mixed with herbs, lime, and mild chilli can turn a simple summer side into something colourful and refreshing. Antioxidant-rich mango salad combines ripe mangoes, crunchy vegetables, and spicy lime dressing to create a low-calorie fruit salad with sweet, tangy, and mildly spicy flavour.

mango salad(Freepik)

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Fruit salads with chilli and lime are popular across many tropical regions because fresh fruits naturally pair well with citrus and spices during hot weather. This salad uses ripe mangoes, cucumber, onions, herbs, and lime vinaigrette to create a dish with juicy texture and vibrant colour. The bright yellow mango pieces, green herbs, and red chilli flakes also make the salad visually fresh and appealing.

This mango salad differs from regular salads because fruit remains the main ingredient instead of leafy greens or creamy dressings. Compared to heavier mayonnaise-based salads, this version feels lighter and develops more natural sweetness from fresh mangoes. The chilli and lime dressing also creates sharper flavour contrast than regular vegetable salads.

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{{^usCountry}} Fresh mangoes provide vitamin C, antioxidants">vitamin C, antioxidants, and natural sweetness that help create a refreshing summer dish. Lime juice and herbs add freshness while vegetables contribute crunch and texture without making the salad feel dense or overly rich. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fresh mangoes provide vitamin C, antioxidants">vitamin C, antioxidants, and natural sweetness that help create a refreshing summer dish. Lime juice and herbs add freshness while vegetables contribute crunch and texture without making the salad feel dense or overly rich. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Its juicy texture, spicy citrus flavour, and colourful appearance make it suitable for summer lunches, side dishes, and light evening meals. The combination of mango, lime, herbs, and chilli creates a clean eating recipe that feels vibrant while remaining simple to prepare at home. Difference Between Mango Chilli Lime Salad and Regular Vegetable Salad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its juicy texture, spicy citrus flavour, and colourful appearance make it suitable for summer lunches, side dishes, and light evening meals. The combination of mango, lime, herbs, and chilli creates a clean eating recipe that feels vibrant while remaining simple to prepare at home. Difference Between Mango Chilli Lime Salad and Regular Vegetable Salad {{/usCountry}}

Feature Mango Chilli Lime Salad Regular Vegetable Salad Main Ingredient Fresh mango Leafy greens and vegetables Taste Profile Sweet, tangy, and mildly spicy Mild and savoury Texture Juicy and crunchy Mostly crunchy Colour Bright yellow and vibrant Mostly green Dressing Style Chilli lime vinaigrette Creamy or simple dressing Calories Lower Moderate Vitamin Content High vitamin C Moderate Summer Suitability Highly suitable Suitable Main Highlight Fruity and refreshing flavour Vegetable-based freshness Sweetness Source Natural fruit sweetness Usually minimal View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Summer Salad Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Summer Salad Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 3 servings

Calories: 110 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Sweet, tangy, spicy, and fresh

Nutrition: Antioxidant-rich and low-calorie

Difficulty: Easy

Fresh Mango Salad with Chilli Lime Dressing and Crunchy Vegetables

This mango salad combines ripe mangoes, cucumber, onions, herbs, and chilli lime dressing to create a refreshing summer side dish. The juicy mango pieces balance the spicy and tangy flavours while the vegetables add crunch and freshness.

Ingredients

2 ripe mangoes, diced

1 small cucumber, sliced

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves

1 tablespoon mint leaves

1 teaspoon red chilli flakes

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon honey or jaggery syrup

1/2 teaspoon black salt

1 teaspoon olive oil

Step-by-Step Instructions

Add diced mangoes, sliced cucumber, and onion into a large mixing bowl. Fresh ripe mangoes help create balanced sweetness and juicy texture. Add coriander leaves, mint leaves, and red chilli flakes into the bowl. The herbs improve freshness while the chilli adds light spice. In a separate small bowl, mix lime juice, honey or jaggery syrup, black salt, and olive oil to prepare the dressing. Stir until evenly combined. Pour the chilli lime dressing over the mango mixture and toss gently. Careful mixing helps maintain the shape of the mango pieces. Chill the salad briefly before serving. The salad tastes best while fresh and slightly cold during summer meals.

Tips to Make Mango Chilli Lime Salad More Refreshing and Balanced

Use Slightly Firm Mangoes

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Slightly firm ripe mangoes hold their shape better after mixing. Very soft mangoes may release excess juice and make the salad watery.

Chill Ingredients Before Mixing

Cold mangoes and vegetables help the salad feel more refreshing during summer. Chilling also improves the crisp texture of cucumber and onions.

Add Dressing Just Before Serving

Fresh dressing keeps the vegetables crunchy for longer. Early mixing may soften the salad and reduce texture contrast.

Balance Sweetness and Tanginess Carefully

The natural sweetness of mango should remain noticeable without overpowering the lime flavour. Small adjustments help create a more balanced taste.

Use Fresh Lime Juice Instead of Bottled Juice

Fresh lime provides brighter citrus flavour and fresher aroma. Bottled juice may reduce the freshness of the dressing.

Slice Vegetables Thinly

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Thin cucumber and onion slices combine better with soft mango pieces. This also helps create more even flavour in every bite.

Add Chilli Gradually

Mild spice works better with the sweetness of mangoes. Adding chilli slowly helps maintain balanced flavour without overpowering the fruit.

Nutritional Value of Mango Chilli Lime Salad

Mango chilli lime salad combines fresh mangoes, vegetables, herbs, and citrus dressing to create a low-calorie">low-calorie summer side dish rich in antioxidants and vitamin C.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 110 calories Vitamin C High Carbohydrates 22 g Fat 2 g Fibre 3 g Potassium Moderate View All

FAQs

Is mango chilli lime salad suitable for summer meals?

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Mango chilli lime salad contains fresh mangoes, cucumber, and lime that help create a refreshing summer side dish. Its juicy texture and chilled serving style work especially well during hot weather.

Can raw mango be used instead of ripe mango?

Raw mango can also be used for a tangier and sharper flavour profile. The texture becomes firmer and less sweet compared to ripe mango salad.

How long can mango salad stay fresh after preparation?

Mango salad tastes best when served fresh or lightly chilled shortly after mixing. Long storage may soften the vegetables and release excess moisture.

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