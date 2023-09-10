From paneer pulao to quinoa salad: 5 easy and delicious comforting dinner recipe ideas for the perfect lazy Sunday

Imagine eating your favourite home-cooked comfort food while watching your most loved TV show with your family and friends. Sounds like the perfect Sunday, right? On weekends, the only thing on your mind is enjoying a lazy day with your loved ones before the business of the new week begins. Sunday is all about relaxation and rejuvenation, whether it's catching up on our favourite TV shows or giving ourselves that well-deserved me time we've missed due to the busy week. On Sunday evenings, however, the desire for a comforting yet effortless dinner arises. But on Sunday evenings, the desire for a comforting yet effortless dinner arises. (Also read: Jazz up the evenings with aloo gobi kebabs. Recipes inside)

Easy dinner recipes for lazy Sundays

As the sun sets on a tranquil Sunday, the prospect of a relaxed evening beckons, and there's no better way to embrace it than with a comforting dinner. (Pinterest)

Here are some delightful dishes that require minimal effort but deliver maximum flavour. These recipes are designed to help you unwind and savour the perfect end to your weekend.

1. Paneer Pulao

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Paneer Pulao recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 tsp oil

2 tsp butter

1/2 cup thinly sliced onions

1 tbsp chopped ginger (adrak)

1 tbsp chopped garlic (lehsun)

1 tbsp green chilli paste

3 tbsp tomato puree

1 cup rice (chawal), soaked for 1 hour and drained

1 cup paneer (cottage cheese) cubes

salt to taste

A pinch of sugar

1/2 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp curd (dahi)

Method:

1. To make the paneer pulao recipe, heat the oil and butter in a pressure cooker.

2. Add the onions and sauté on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes or till the onions turn translucent.

3. Add the ginger, garlic and green chilli paste and sauté on a medium flame for another 1 minute.

4. Add the tomato purée and sauté again for 1 minute.

5. Add the rice and sauté for another 1 minute.

6. Add the paneer and sauté for 1 more minute.

7. Add 2 cups of hot water, salt, sugar, garam masala and curds, mix well and pressure cook for 2 whistles.

8. Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid.

9. Serve the paneer pulao hot garnished with coriander.

2. Mixed Vegetable Khichdi

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Mixed Vegetable Khichdi recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Split green gram 1 cup

Rice 1/2 cup

Potatoes peeled and quatered 2 small

Carrots 1/2 inch pieces 2 small

French beans 1/2 inch pieces 10

Green peas 1 cup

Cauliflower cut into florets 1/2 medium

Ghee 4 tablespoons

Asafoetida a pinch

Green chillies slit 2

Cumin seeds 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder 1/2 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder 1/2 teaspoon

Fresh coriander leaves chopped a few sprigs

Method:

1. Wash rice and dal a couple of times. Soak together in four cups of water for fifteen minutes. Drain and keep aside. Heat two tablespoons of ghee in a pan, add asafoetida, slit green chillies and cumin seeds.

2. When the seeds change colour add potatoes, carrots, French beans, green peas, cauliflower florets and sauté for two minutes. Add rice and dal and sauté for two to three minutes.

3. Add four cups of hot water, turmeric power, salt and pepper powder and mix well. When the water comes to a boil, cover and cook over medium heat till done.

4. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves, pour the remaining ghee and serve hot.

3. Paneer Wraps

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Paneer Wraps (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Paneer thin strips 300 grams

Whole Wheat Flour Rotis 4

Vinegar 2 tablespoons

Green chillies sliced 2

Oil 2 tablespoons

Garlic paste 1/2 teaspoon

Ginger paste 1/2 teaspoon

Onion sliced 1 small

Green capsicum thin strips 1 medium

Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder 1/4 teaspoon

Dry mango powder (amchur) 1 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Bean sprouts 1/2 cup

Lettuce large 4 leaves

Method:

1. Combine vinegar and green chilies in a bowl and set aside.

2. Heat oil in a pan, add garlic paste and ginger paste and sauté for half a minute. Add onion and continue to sauté for another half a minute.

3. Add green capsicum, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, dry mango powder, salt and paneer strips and sauté on medium heat for two minutes. Add bean sprouts and continue to sauté for another minute.

4. Remove from heat and set aside. To prepare the wraps divide the paneer mixture into four equal portions. Place a roomali roti on the worktop and arrange a lettuce leaf over it.

5. Spread a portion of paneer mixture over the roti, drizzle half a teaspoon of vinegar-chilli, roll and secure with aluminum foil.

6. Prepare the remaining wraps in a similar way and serve immediately.

4. Cheesy Penne Pasta

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Cheesy Penne Pasta recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For the white sauce

3 tbsp butter

3 tbsp plain flour (maida)

2 1/4 cups milk

salt and to taste

Other ingredients

1/4 cup mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup processed cheese

1 1/2 cups cooked penne , refer handy tip

1 cup white sauce

4 tbsp chopped parsley

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dry chilli flakes

salt and to taste

2 1/2 tsp butter

Method:

For the white sauce

1. Put the butter in a broad non-stick pan, when hot add the plain flour and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute.

2. Add the milk, whisk till smooth and without lumps and cook on a medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Add the salt and pepper and mix well till smooth. Use as required.

4. How to proceed to make cheesy penne pasta

5. Combine the mozzarella cheese and processed cheese and keep aside.

6. Combine the penne, white sauce, parsley, oregano, chilli flakes , salt and pepper, and mix well.

7. Grease a shallow dish using ½ tsp of butter and spread the penne mixture in it.

8. Top with the cheese mixture.

9. Dot it with the remaining 2 tsp of butter and microwave on high for 3 minutes or bake in a pre-heated oven at 200°c (400°f) for 10 minutes.

10. Serve the cheesy penne pasta immediately.

5. Quinoa Salad With Citrus Dressing

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Quinoa Salad With Citrus Dressing recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked quinoa

¼ cup moong sprouts

½ cup corn kernels, boiled

7-8 pecan nuts

5-6 cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint leaves

1 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

8-10 baby spinach leaves

Citrus dressing

1 medium orange

Juice of 1 Italian lemon

1 inch celery, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard paste

Method:

1. To prepare citrus dressing, halve orange and squeeze out juice in a non-stick pan. Add Italian lemon juice and celery and cook till reduced. Switch off heat and cool.

2. Mix together quinoa, moong sprouts, corn kernels, pecan nuts, cherry tomatoes, mint leaves and coriander leaves in a bowl. Add salt and crushed peppercorns and mix well.

3. Add mustard paste to the dressing and mix well.

4. Add the dressing and torn baby spinach leaves to the quinoa mixture and mix well.

5. Serve immediately.