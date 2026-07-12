From Raja and Rani to Mohabbat-E-Sharbat: 3 easy Indian mocktail recipes to elevate your next gathering

Indian-inspired beverages are becoming increasingly popular across restaurants, cafés, and modern bars across the world, especially among guests looking for refreshing, flavourful, and non-alcoholic options. Combining traditional Indian ingredients like rose syrup, basil seeds, fresh fruits, spices, and aromatic herbs with modern presentation styles, Indian mocktails offer a perfect blend of culture and creativity.

3 easy Indian mocktail recipes to elevate your next gathering. (Unsplash)

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Indian-inspired mocktails

Prateek Chaudhary, director of beverages at Kiran's, Houston, shared the quick recipes of Indian-inspired mocktails you can try at home. From the royal flavours of Mughal-inspired drinks to refreshing summer coolers, these beverages are gaining attention for their vibrant colours, unique taste profiles, and Instagram-worthy appeal. Mocktails such as Anarkali, Raja and Rani, and Mohabbat-E-Sharbat beautifully represent India’s rich culinary heritage while catering to global tastes. Here’s the breakdown of the recipes.

Anarkali

Ingredients

Here are the ingredients required to make an Anarkali mocktail at home:

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30 ml rose syrup

20 ml lemon juice

Soda water

Ice cubes

Rose petals and mint leaves for garnish

These beverages are gaining attention for their vibrant colours, unique taste profiles, and Instagram-worthy appeal.

Method

Here’s the step-by-step process to make this mocktail at home:

Step 1: Fill a tall glass with ice cubes.

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Step 2: Add pomegranate juice, rose syrup, and lemon juice.

Step 3: Stir gently and top with soda water.

Step 4: Garnish with rose petals and fresh mint leaves.

Presentation

Serve in a royal-style glass with a rose petal rim for a Mughal-inspired touch.

Raja and Rani

Ingredients

Here are the ingredients required to make Raja and Rani mocktail at home:

60 ml mango juice

40 ml orange juice

20 ml pineapple juice

10 ml ginger syrup

Sparkling water

Ice cubes

Orange slice and cherry for garnish

Method

Here’s the step-by-step process to make this mocktail at home:

Step 1: Add ice cubes to a cocktail shaker.

Step 2: Pour mango, orange, pineapple juice, and ginger syrup.

Step 3: Shake well and strain into a fancy goblet.

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Step 4: Top with sparkling water.

Step 5: Garnish with orange slices and cherries.

Presentation

Serve in a golden-rimmed glass to reflect the royal “Raja and Rani” theme.

Indian-inspired beverages are becoming increasingly popular across restaurants, cafés, and modern bars across the world.

Mohabbat-e-Sharbat

Ingredients

Here are the ingredients required to make Mohabbat-e-sharbat at home:

50 ml rose syrup

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150 ml chilled milk

2 tbsp watermelon cubes

1 tbsp basil seeds (sabja), soaked

Ice cubes

Dry rose petals for garnish

Method

Here’s the step-by-step process to make this at home:

Step 1: Add soaked basil seeds and watermelon cubes into a serving glass.

Step 2: Fill the glass with ice cubes.

Step 3: Pour chilled milk and rose syrup.

Step 4: Stir lightly until beautifully blended.

Step 5: Garnish with dry rose petals.

Presentation

Serve chilled in a traditional kulhad or crystal glass for an authentic Delhi-style experience.