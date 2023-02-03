India's regional desserts: Explore the rich cultural diversity of India through its mouth-watering desserts

India is a land of diverse cultures and traditions, and its cuisine is no exception. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the peaceful villages of the Himalayas, India is home to a variety of delicious sweets and desserts that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. From the soft and spongy Rasgulla of Odisha to the rich and creamy Kulfi of North India, each region has its own unique take on dessert. Whether you're a fan of traditional milk-based sweets or prefer the crunch of deep-fried snacks, India has something for everyone. In this article, we'll explore some of the most popular regional desserts of India that you simply must try. So, grab a napkin and get ready for a sweet culinary adventure! (Also read: 5 delicious regional dishes of India you must try )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Rasgulla (Odisha)

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Rasgulla is a syrupy dessert popular in the eastern part of South Asia. (Pinterest)

Total time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

250 gms paneer

½ cup stevia (sugar substitute)

For garnish

2 tsp dry fruits, chopped

Few rose petals

Method:

1. Mash the paneer using your palm until it becomes smooth and achieves a chena like consistency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Boil water in a pressure cooker.

3. Make small balls out of the prepared chena.

4. Drop it in the boiling water.

5. Add stevia and cover with the lid.

6. Cook for 10- 12 minutes.

7. Remove the hot rasgullas in a bowl along with its syrup.

8. Garnish with chopped dry fruits and rose petals and serve.

2. Modak (Maharashtra)

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

The modak is one of the most loved sweet dishes consumed during Ganesh Chaturthi. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Total time: 60 minutes

Serves: 2-4

Ingredients:

For the filling

2 tbsp Water

1 Cup Gud/Jaggery, grated

2 Cups Fresh Coconut, grated

1 tsp Cardamom powder

2 tbsp Ghee

2 tbsp Cashew nuts, chopped

For the Dough

1 Cup Water

1 tsp Ghee

Salt a pinch

1 Cup Rice Flour

Method:

1. Heat a pan on medium flame. Add water and jaggery, let it melt completely.

2. Add coconut and cook for 10-15 minutes while stirring constantly.

3. Add cardamom powder, ghee and cashew nuts and cook for few minutes. Keep the mixture little bit moist. Remove from heat and keep aside.

4. For the dough, heat one cup water. Add salt and ghee to the water.

5. When the water comes to boil, add rice flour and with a spoon mix fastly in one direction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. The mixture will be lumpy. Cover and let it steam for 1 minute. Switch off the flame.

7. Remove the mixture and start kneading when it is hot, don’t let it cool down. Knead well ensuring there are no lumps.

8. Divide the dough in 8-10 equal portions. Roll each into a smooth ball.

9. Take one ball and roll it like puris. Stuff with the coconut filling.

10. Pinch with your fingers to form petals and start getting the petals together and seal by forming a pointy end.

11. Lay a banana leaf on the steamer plate and steam for 10-15 minutes. Serve hot.

3. Payasam (South India)

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Payasam is one of the most popular dessert consumed in South India. (Aalok Soni / HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Total Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

Vermicelli 50 grams

Milk 1 1/2 teaspoon

Cashewnuts 10

Raisins 10

Milk 3/4 cup

Sugar 3 tablespoons

Condensed milk 1 tablespoon

Green cardamom powder 1/2 teaspoon

Method:

1. Heat one tablespoon ghee in a non-stick pan.

2. Add vermicelli and saute for a minute. Remove and set aside.

3. Heat the remaining ghee in a pan add cashewnuts and raisins and saute for a minute.

4. Add milk and vermicelli and cook for five minutes.

5. Add sugar and stir till it gets dissolved.Add condensed milk, green cardamom powder, borneal flakes and mix gently.

6. Serve garnished with cashewnuts and raisins

4. Sandesh (West Bengal)

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapoor)

Sandesh is a dessert, originating from the Bengal region in the eastern part of the Indian subcontinent, created with milk and sugar. (Nibedita Pal, Godrej Jersey)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Total time: 50 minutes

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients:

Cow milk – 2lt

Vinegar – 50ml/ 3½ tbsp

Water – 100ml/ ½ cup

Water – 2lt

Sugar (fine grain) – 60gms/ 5tbsp

Corn starch – 1½ tbsp

Dissolved saffron – for garnish

Method:

1. Mix together vinegar with 100ml water. Bring milk to a boil and turn off the heat.

2. Add diluted vinegar and stir till the milk splits.

3. Add water to cool the Chenna down and then strain the chenna out using a muslin cloth.

4. Squeeze out the water and place the chenna on a large plate. Add sugar and rub it with your palm to smoothen out any grains.

5. Heat a pan or kadai on low heat and add chenna. Cook for 5mins approx or till the time the chenna comes together like a dough.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Remove to a plate and cool it down, sprinkle cardamom powder and mix it.

7. Shape into small balls and place on a platter. Touch the sandesh with some dissolved saffron and serve.

5. Churma Laddu (Rajasthan)

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Churma ladu is a healthy option for people who need high-calorie diets (pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Total time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat flour

4 tbsps ghee (clarified butter) + to deep fry

A pinch of salt

½ cup jaggery

½ tsp green cardamom powder

A pinch of nutmeg powder

Poppy seeds (khuskhus) for coating

Method:

1. Take whole wheat flour in a large parat or plate. Make a well in the centre . Add 3 tbsps ghee.

2. Use the tips of your fingers and mix till it is crumbly in texture.

2. Add salt and mix. Add water as required and knead into a stiff dough.

3. Divide it into equal parts and shape them into elongated shapes and deep fry in hot ghee till golden and crisp.

4. Once slightly cooled grind to a coarse mixture.

5. Pass the mixture through a sieve and keep aside.

6. Heat remaining ghee in a nonstick pan, add jaggery and let it melt.

7. Add the melted jaggery to the churma. Add green cardamom powder and nutmeg powder and mix well.

8. Divide the mixture into equal parts, shape them into laddoos and coat them with poppy seeds.

9. Serve.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter