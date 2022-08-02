Nag Panchami special: Delicious sweets you must prepare on the festival

Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival dedicated to serpent deities which falls on the Shukla Paksha Panchami during the month of Sawan and is celebrated with much enthusiasm. Nag Panchami typically falls two days after Hariyali Teej. This year, it is being celebrated on August 2. (Also read: Nag Panchami 2022: Date, history, significance and celebration in India)

This festival is known for worshipping serpent deities and on this day milk and milk-based sweets are offered to Nag Devta apart from flowers and lamps. Serpent deities made of silver, stone, wood, or paintings on the wall are worshipped. Women also pray for the wellness of their brothers and other members of the family.

On the occasion of Nag Panchami, here are some sweets that can be prepared at home.

1. Til ki Barfi

Ingredients

• Heavy milk - 1 cup

• Milk powder -1 cup

• Sesame seeds - 3/4 cup

• Mixed Nuts - 3/4 cup

• Sugar - 1/2 cup

• Cardamom powder - 1/8 teaspoon

Method

1. Roast sesame seeds and mixed nuts over medium heat till they are golden in colour. This should take about 3-4 minutes. Keep aside.

2. In a non-stick frying pan add heavy cream and milk powder mix it well. Cook over medium-high heat, stir continuously till the mixture starts to bubble.

3. Lower the heat to medium and keep stirring and scraping the sides and bottom of the pan, until mixture is reduced to thick paste and starts coming together. This should take 8-10 minutes.

4. Add roasted sesame seeds, nuts and mix well. Stir for another 2-3 minutes until mix start looking soft dough.

5. Lower the heat to low and add sugar and cardamom powder and mix it well. This will become soft in texture after adding sugar.

6. Keep stirring for 1-2 minutes and bring the burfi back to dough texture.

7. Spread burfi mixture onto the greased plate, approximately ½ inch thick. Let it sit for at least two hours at room temperature. Cut burfis to desired shape; square or diamond, garnish and enjoy.

2. Sitaphal Badam Barfi

Ingredients

• Red sitaphal grated - 500 gm

• Khoya - 150 gm

• Almond powder - 100 gm

• Cardamom powder – 5 gm

• Sugar - 80 gm

• Desi ghee - 30 gm

• Few strands saffron

• Few drops of rose essence

Method

1. Take a heavy bottom pan, add ghee and sitaphal. Saute on high heat for 5 minutes stirring continuously.

2. Add cardamom powder and almond powder, mix well. Let it cook for 3 to 4 minutes on medium flame. Stir occasionally to avoid burning.

3. Add khoya, saffron and 2 drops of rose essence. Let it simmer for 4 to 5 minutes till khoya is well mixed.

4. Finally add sugar, mix and sauté on high heat stirring continuously till mixture becomes thick. Take it off the stove and pour the mixture on a greased tray or plate.Refrigerate, till it sets. Cut in diamond or square shape. Garnish with grated almonds flakes and saffron strands or as per your choice.

(Recipes by Swapandeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolital Hotel & Spa)

