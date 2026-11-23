Winter menus offer an opportunity to explore rich seasonal ingredients, warming flavours and creative food combinations. From the sweetness of ripe pears and the sharpness of blue cheese to the earthy notes of smoked pumpkin, aromatic truffle and indulgent dark chocolate, contemporary winter cooking is all about balancing contrasting flavours and textures. Shared by Akash Kumar Kushwaha, manager of mixology at Sanjh Restaurant and Bar, Texas, these three gourmet recipes bring together European culinary influences, seasonal produce and modern presentation techniques together.

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1. Spiced pear and blue cheese tart

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Preparation: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 sheet puff pastry

2 ripe pears, thinly sliced

100 g blue cheese

2 tbsp honey

40 g walnuts, chopped

1 tsp fresh thyme

1 tbsp butter

Black pepper, to taste

1 egg, beaten

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 190°C.

2. Roll out the puff pastry and score a border around the edges.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Arrange sliced pears over the pastry and distribute crumbled blue cheese evenly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Arrange sliced pears over the pastry and distribute crumbled blue cheese evenly. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Drizzle with honey, add walnuts, thyme and black pepper.

5. Brush the pastry edges with beaten egg.

6. Bake for 20–25 minutes until golden and crisp.

7. Finish with a little honey and fresh thyme before serving.

Chef's tip: Pair sweet caramelised pears with the sharpness of blue cheese to create a balanced winter appetiser.

Pair sweet caramelised pears with the sharpness of blue cheese to create a balanced winter appetiser.

2. Smoked pumpkin and truffle risotto

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Preparation: 35 minutes

Ingredients

150 g Arborio rice

200 g pumpkin, diced

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

600 ml vegetable stock, warm

40 g butter

40 g Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp truffle oil

½ tsp smoked paprika

Salt and black pepper

Fresh thyme for garnish

Method

1. Roast pumpkin with olive oil, smoked paprika, salt and pepper at 190°C until tender.

2. Heat butter in a pan and sauté onion and garlic until translucent.

3. Add Arborio rice and toast for 2 minutes.

4. Gradually add warm vegetable stock, stirring continuously until the rice becomes creamy and tender.

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5. Fold in roasted pumpkin and Parmesan cheese.

6. Finish with truffle oil and adjust seasoning.

7. Garnish with fresh thyme and serve immediately.

Chef's tip: Lightly smoke the roasted pumpkin before adding it to the risotto for an enhanced winter flavour.

Lightly smoke the roasted pumpkin before adding it to the risotto for an enhanced winter flavour.

3. Dark chocolate and orange hazelnut fondant

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Preparation: 25 minutes

Ingredients

150 g dark chocolate

100 g butter

2 whole eggs

2 egg yolks

80 g powdered sugar

50 g refined flour

30 g roasted hazelnuts, chopped

1 tsp orange zest

½ tsp vanilla extract

Butter and cocoa powder for moulds

Orange zest cuts through the richness of dark chocolate, while roasted hazelnuts add a pleasant crunch.

Method

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1. Melt dark chocolate and butter together using a double boiler.

2. Whisk eggs, egg yolks and powdered sugar until light and slightly thick.

3. Fold the melted chocolate mixture into the egg mixture.

4. Add flour, roasted hazelnuts, orange zest and vanilla extract.

5. Grease four fondant moulds with butter and dust with cocoa powder.

6. Divide the mixture evenly between the moulds.

7. Bake at 200°C for approximately 9–11 minutes, keeping the centre molten.

8. Carefully unmould and serve warm with orange segments, hazelnut crumble and vanilla ice cream.

Chef's tip: Orange zest cuts through the richness of dark chocolate, while roasted hazelnuts add a pleasant crunch.

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