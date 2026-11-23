Winter menus offer an opportunity to explore rich seasonal ingredients, warming flavours and creative food combinations. From the sweetness of ripe pears and the sharpness of blue cheese to the earthy notes of smoked pumpkin, aromatic truffle and indulgent dark chocolate, contemporary winter cooking is all about balancing contrasting flavours and textures. Shared by Akash Kumar Kushwaha, manager of mixology at Sanjh Restaurant and Bar, Texas, these three gourmet recipes bring together European culinary influences, seasonal produce and modern presentation techniques together.
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1. Spiced pear and blue cheese tart
Preparation: 35 minutes
Ingredients
1 sheet puff pastry
2 ripe pears, thinly sliced
100 g blue cheese
2 tbsp honey
40 g walnuts, chopped
1 tsp fresh thyme
1 tbsp butter
Black pepper, to taste
1 egg, beaten
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 190°C.
2. Roll out the puff pastry and score a border around the edges.
3. Arrange sliced pears over the pastry and distribute crumbled blue cheese evenly.{{/usCountry}}
3. Arrange sliced pears over the pastry and distribute crumbled blue cheese evenly.{{/usCountry}}
4. Drizzle with honey, add walnuts, thyme and black pepper.
5. Brush the pastry edges with beaten egg.
6. Bake for 20–25 minutes until golden and crisp.
7. Finish with a little honey and fresh thyme before serving.
Chef's tip: Pair sweet caramelised pears with the sharpness of blue cheese to create a balanced winter appetiser.
2. Smoked pumpkin and truffle risotto
Preparation: 35 minutes
Ingredients
150 g Arborio rice
200 g pumpkin, diced
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
600 ml vegetable stock, warm
40 g butter
40 g Parmesan cheese
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp truffle oil
½ tsp smoked paprika
Salt and black pepper
Fresh thyme for garnish
Method
1. Roast pumpkin with olive oil, smoked paprika, salt and pepper at 190°C until tender.
2. Heat butter in a pan and sauté onion and garlic until translucent.
3. Add Arborio rice and toast for 2 minutes.
4. Gradually add warm vegetable stock, stirring continuously until the rice becomes creamy and tender.
5. Fold in roasted pumpkin and Parmesan cheese.
6. Finish with truffle oil and adjust seasoning.
7. Garnish with fresh thyme and serve immediately.
Chef's tip: Lightly smoke the roasted pumpkin before adding it to the risotto for an enhanced winter flavour.
3. Dark chocolate and orange hazelnut fondant
Preparation: 25 minutes
Ingredients
150 g dark chocolate
100 g butter
2 whole eggs
2 egg yolks
80 g powdered sugar
50 g refined flour
30 g roasted hazelnuts, chopped
1 tsp orange zest
½ tsp vanilla extract
Butter and cocoa powder for moulds
Method
1. Melt dark chocolate and butter together using a double boiler.
2. Whisk eggs, egg yolks and powdered sugar until light and slightly thick.
3. Fold the melted chocolate mixture into the egg mixture.
4. Add flour, roasted hazelnuts, orange zest and vanilla extract.
5. Grease four fondant moulds with butter and dust with cocoa powder.
6. Divide the mixture evenly between the moulds.
7. Bake at 200°C for approximately 9–11 minutes, keeping the centre molten.
8. Carefully unmould and serve warm with orange segments, hazelnut crumble and vanilla ice cream.
Chef's tip: Orange zest cuts through the richness of dark chocolate, while roasted hazelnuts add a pleasant crunch.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.
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