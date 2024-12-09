Italian Tiramisu to Turkish Baklava: Local delicacies gone global to celebrate National Pastry Day 2024

You don't really need an excuse to allow some freshly baked and assimilated sweet treats to melt in your mouths. But just in case you were looking for one, today, December 9 officially marks Pastry Day. What better occasion then, than to go on a little box-bound culinary world tour from the comfort of your own home (or bed, we don't judge). Here are your top contenders when it comes to local delicacies which have been embraced beyond borders, the world over. The bittersweet Tiramisu to the crunchy, syrup-laden Baklava: Glocal delicacies to savour this National Pastry Day

Tiramisu

Espresso dunked sponge biscuits laden with the creamiest fluff of beaten egg yolks, sugar, and mascarpone? Don't even get us started on that final decadent dust of cocoa powder which adds the ultimate kick to every soft bite that coats your mouth, because we will start salivating. The Tiramisu, one of Italian baking's most pried exports worldwide is the perfect sweet treat allegory for simple pleasures swelling our hearts (and taste buds).

Baklava

Filo pastry. That's it. That's the big sell. One of Turkey's sweetest prides, the sinfully soulful Baklava features films and films of sheer but crispy filo sheets layered with crushed pistachios and nuts, soaked for posterity in the sweetest (not to mention perfectly spiced) syrup. Sign us up for gluttony for we are ready to sin.

Churros

From filo we jump to the chunky choux pastry for those who prefer some bite to their dessert as opposed to a seamless melt. Easily the simplest recipe to achieve on this list, making churros is almost as wholesome as digging into them like a kid in a candy shop. It's one of those things you reach for when you're not trying to be sophisticated but just need some sweet, deep fried carb-loading slathered in warm and gooey chocolatey goodness. We have the Spanish and Portuguese culinary masters to thank for this one.

Macarons

The easiest to pop 10 of right away. Also the toughest to get right. But when has French cooking or baking ever known for it's simplicity? We love a delicate little dessert that doesn't make us feel lethargic after a good binge session, not to mention the Paris-core pastel roulette of colours they come in. Macarons are so French that a metaphorical beret may just assemble on your head when you touch your lips to one.

Croissants (yes, it's a 'pastry')

You can google it. Croissants have made this list owing to their unabashed versatility. Sweet? Savoury? Both? Breakfast? Lunch? Tea time snack? Dinner? You literally cannot go wrong with a croissant. Fun fact, croissants may be known as French, but they're actually Austrian in essence as the final product is heavily inspired from the Austrian kipferl. We know you're reaching out for one right as we speak.

Which of these dishes do you want to dig your forks into tonight?