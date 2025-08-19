Spice of Life: Slow simmering shift in societal seasoning

ritukumar.gmn@gmail.com Here’s food for thought: Maybe it’s time brands seasoned their slogans with a pinch of purpose. Perhaps the next garlic bread wrapper could say: Sharing is caring, extra cheese for the brave. (Shutterstock)

The other day, I visited a pizza chain outlet not for the pizza but for the garlic bread. A humble craving, sparked by an advertisement featuring golden loaves oozing with cheese and charm. I stood at the counter amid the buzz of pre-teen birthday parties and ketchup-smeared toddlers, waiting for my parcel. When it arrived, it wasn’t the aroma that hit me first. It was the wrapper. Boldly emblazoned across the garlic bread packet were the words: Sharing is scary.

I blinked. Was this some horror-themed Halloween leftover? But no, it was June. No ghouls in sight, only garlic. A slogan that might seem cheeky in the corporate boardroom, but outside, in the hands of a 10-year-old who’s just elbowed his sister for the last cheese stick, it’s practically gospel.

Gone are the good old Amul days where butter jokes brought warmth and wit. “Utterly butterly delicious” still stirs nostalgia, doesn’t it? Wholesome humour that never undermined wholesomeness itself. Compare that to today’s greasy gospel of greed, peppered with punchlines that promote possessiveness, not pizza etiquette. In a society that once served values on banana leaves and steel plates large enough for two, this new “slice first, ask later” philosophy seems both ironic and infectious. What’s next? Compassion is crunchy, crush it?

Don’t get me wrong, I can’t help but question the thin crust of thought behind such messaging. Children today binge not just on burgers and bites, but on branding, slogans, and subconscious suggestions. When a shiny wrapper tells them sharing is scary, they swallow that too — no chewing required. It isn’t just about a breadstick battle. It’s a slow simmering shift in societal seasoning. I recently overheard a child at a party refusing to part with his French fries because, “the packet says it’s mine”. Forget sibling camaraderie; even friends now eye each other’s food like corporate assets.

In our tradition, food’s not only for the belly but also for bonding. From the langars of gurdwaras to Onam sadyas, we shared before we even tasted. I remember my grandmother saying, “Food tastes better when stolen from someone else’s plate.” It was never theft, just trusted transgression.

Mythology mirrors this. Sudama, who brought a handful of beaten rice to his childhood friend Krishna. In return, Krishna gifted him abundance — not because of the offering’s size, but because it was shared with love.

So, what happens when brands start branding selfishness as sass? Children model what they consume, not just in calories but in culture. A pizza parcel may last a meal, but its message lingers far longer. Look around, birthday parties now resemble boardroom buffets. One child hoards the cupcakes; another negotiates the return of his cola with the cunning of a stockbroker. Somewhere between fast food and faster lifestyles, we’ve deep-fried decency.

Of course, not all hope is lost. There’s still some sauce left in the sachet of sanity. A local dosa vendor I know still adds an extra dollop of chutney saying, “Take more — goodness grows when given.” Amul, that old butter buddy, still makes me chuckle with lines like “Breadwinner at breakfast.” One can be witty without being wicked.

So, here’s food for thought: Maybe it’s time brands seasoned their slogans with a pinch of purpose. Perhaps the next garlic bread wrapper could say: Sharing is caring, extra cheese for the brave. Now that’s a crust I’d toast to. Because in a world melting over mozzarella, let’s not forget cheese can be stringy, but kindness always spreads.

(The writer is a retired principal of Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar)